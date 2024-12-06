Fife Christmas and New Year bin collection changes revealed

Changes to Fife bin collections over Christmas and New Year have been revealed.

There will be a series of alterations to household collections and recycling centres during the festive period.

Fife Council is also encouraging residents to recycle as much as they can during that time to cut down on waste.

Changes to Fife bin collections at Christmas and New Year

There will be no waste and recycling collections across Fife on the following dates:

Christmas Day

Boxing Day

New Year’s Day

January 2

Bins due to be emptied on these dates will instead be collected on Saturday December 28, Sunday December 29, Saturday January 4 and Sunday January 5 respectively.

Householders are being asked to ensure their bins are at the kerbside for collection by 7am.

Fife recycling centre Christmas and New Year opening times

Meanwhile, recycling centres will also be shut on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

Centres will operate as normal otherwise, except:

St Andrews recycling centre , which is normally closed on a Friday, will be open on Friday December 27 and Friday January 3.

, which is normally closed on a Friday, will be open on Friday December 27 and Friday January 3. Cupar recycling centre, which is normally closed on a Saturday will be open on Saturday December 28 and Saturday January 4.

Real Christmas trees can be disposed of in brown bins or by cutting them into 6ft lengths and leaving them alongside the brown bin on collection day.

