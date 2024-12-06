Fife Christmas and New Year bin collection changes revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Christmas and New Year bin collection changes revealed

Details of recycling centre opening times have also been confirmed.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Bin collections in Fife over Christmas
Binmen at work in north-east Fife.

Changes to Fife bin collections over Christmas and New Year have been revealed.

There will be a series of alterations to household collections and recycling centres during the festive period.

Fife Council is also encouraging residents to recycle as much as they can during that time to cut down on waste.

Changes to Fife bin collections at Christmas and New Year

There will be no waste and recycling collections across Fife on the following dates:

  • Christmas Day
  • Boxing Day
  • New Year’s Day
  • January 2

Bins due to be emptied on these dates will instead be collected on Saturday December 28, Sunday December 29, Saturday January 4 and Sunday January 5 respectively.

Householders are being asked to ensure their bins are at the kerbside for collection by 7am.

Fife recycling centre Christmas and New Year opening times

Meanwhile, recycling centres will also be shut on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

Centres will operate as normal otherwise, except:

  • St Andrews recycling centre, which is normally closed on a Friday, will be open on Friday December 27 and Friday January 3.
  • Cupar recycling centre, which is normally closed on a Saturday will be open on Saturday December 28 and Saturday  January 4.

Real Christmas trees can be disposed of in brown bins or by cutting them into 6ft lengths and leaving them alongside the brown bin on collection day.

Details of Christmas bin collections in Perth and Kinross, and Stirling, have also been confirmed.

Conversation