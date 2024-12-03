Perth and Kinross announces Christmas and new year bin collection changes

Changes to bin collections in Perth and Kinross during Christmas and new year have been announced.

The local authority says there will be changes to domestic waste and recycling collections over the festive period.

Here is all you need to know about the 2024 plans.

Perth and Kinross Christmas and new year bin collections

There will be no domestic waste or commercial collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day or January 2.

The revised collection dates are as follows:

Bin collections due on December 25 will take place on December 28

will take place on Bin collections due on December 26 will take place on December 29

will take place on Bin collections due on January 1 will take place on January 4

will take place on Bin collections due on January 2 will take place on January 5

Bins must be placed kerbside by 7.30am on the day of collection to ensure they are emptied.

The council will also not collect excess waste that is not in wheeled bins.

There are no scheduled garden and food waste collections after December 22, with collections returning to normal from January 6.

Perth and Kinross recycling centres opening times at Christmas and new year

All recycling centres in Perth and Kinross will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

Opening hours will otherwise be unaffected over the festive period.

Special waste uplifts during festive period

The last special waste uplift collection will be on December 19.

Normal collections will start up again on January 6.

Residents with real Christmas trees can chop them up and add them to a home compost bin or take them to a recycling centre.

Real or artificial Christmas trees presented as excess waste will not be uplifted.