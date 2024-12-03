Jim Goodwin reacts to blockbuster Scottish Cup draw as Dundee United boss ponders ‘new signing’ factor on derby day

Jim Goodwin has heralded Dundee United’s Scottish Cup showdown with Dundee as “a brilliant draw”.

However, the Tannadice gaffer readily admits that he would have preferred an easier opponent at the fourth-round stage.

The city rivals will do battle in this competition for the first time since 2013, when goals from Brian McLean and Gary Mackay-Steven secured a 2-1 victory for the Tangerines.

With the clubs also meeting on Premiership duty on January 2, it means two visits to Dens Park in the space of a nerve-shredding few weeks.

And Goodwin can’t wait to tackle the challenge and embrace the spectacle.

“Of course, at this stage of the cup you’d be looking for an easier home tie to get you up and running in the competition,” conceded Goodwin.

“But if you’re going to get an away game against a team from your own league, there’s no better one than Dundee.

“It’s a brilliant draw and a great game to look forward to. It will be a fantastic occasion, a full-house and a great atmosphere.

He added: “I would imagine the television will take it, because it’s clearly the pick of the round.”

Could new signings be a factor?

The Dundee rivals have already played out one thriller this term, drawing 2-2 at Tannadice on the opening day of the Premiership campaign.

“It’s a bit funny because it feels such a long time since the last derby, with it being the first day of the season,” continued Goodwin.

“You’d have thought the fixtures would have brought one round again before January 2, but it hasn’t worked out that way. So, we’ll go from not playing each other in months to twice in quick succession.

“And that just gives everyone something to look forward to over the festive season and into the new year.

“It will be another close game, just like the first one was. There wasn’t a great deal between the two teams that day.”

And, with the transfer window opening in a month, Goodwin teased the prospect of both sides potentially boasting new signings for the Scottish Cup clash.

“You’ve got the January window up and running by then as well,” he added. “So, it will be interesting to see if there is any business before then, and maybe some new signings on either side.”