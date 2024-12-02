Dundee will host Dundee United in a mouth-watering Scottish Cup fourth round clash.

The city showdown was the pick of the ties in Monday evening’s draw, carried out by former Hearts manager Steven Naismith following Falkirk’s win over East Kilbride.

It will follow hot on the heels of the Premiership meeting between the sides at Dens Park on January 2.

The Dee played out a 1-1 draw with the Terrors on the opening day of the league season at Tannadice.

Meanwhile, St Johnstone have been handed a testing all-Premiership fixture against Motherwell.

Raith Rovers travel to face their former boss John McGlynn after landing a trip to Falkirk, with their local rivals Dunfermline Athletic hosting Stenhousemuir.

Of the Angus outfits, Brechin City were handed the most inviting tie, welcoming Hearts to Glebe Park. Montrose will be away to Callum Davidson’s Queen’s Park and Forfar Athletic face a trip to Cove Rangers.

The ties are scheduled for the weekend of January 18.

The full draw

Dumbarton v Airdrieonians

Cove Rangers v Forfar Athletic

Dundee v Dundee United

Dunfermline Athletic v Stenhousemuir

Falkirk v Raith Rovers

St Johnstone v Motherwell

Queen’s Park v Montrose

Ross County v Livingston

Hibernian v Clydebank

Rangers v Fraserburgh

Brechin City v Heart of Midlothian

Queen of the South v St Mirren

Hamilton Academicals v Musselburgh Athletic

Elgin City v Aberdeen

Broxburn Athletic v Ayr United

Celtic v Kilmarnock