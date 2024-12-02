Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Scottish Cup delivers stunning Dundee derby draw, St Johnstone face familiar foes and Fife & Angus sides learn fate

The draw for the fourth round was made at K Park in East Kilbride.

By Alan Temple
Jort van der Sande put in a tireless shift for Dundee United
Another Dundee derby has been penciled in. Image: SNS

Dundee will host Dundee United in a mouth-watering Scottish Cup fourth round clash.

The city showdown was the pick of the ties in Monday evening’s draw, carried out by former Hearts manager Steven Naismith following Falkirk’s win over East Kilbride.

It will follow hot on the heels of the Premiership meeting between the sides at Dens Park on January 2.

The Dee played out a 1-1 draw with the Terrors on the opening day of the league season at Tannadice.

The Scottish Cup
The prize at the end of it. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, St Johnstone have been handed a testing all-Premiership fixture against Motherwell.

Raith Rovers travel to face their former boss John McGlynn after landing a trip to Falkirk, with their local rivals Dunfermline Athletic hosting Stenhousemuir.

Of the Angus outfits, Brechin City were handed the most inviting tie, welcoming Hearts to Glebe Park. Montrose will be away to Callum Davidson’s Queen’s Park and Forfar Athletic face a trip to Cove Rangers.

The ties are scheduled for the weekend of January 18.

The full draw

Dumbarton v Airdrieonians

Cove Rangers v Forfar Athletic

Dundee v Dundee United

Dunfermline Athletic v Stenhousemuir

Falkirk v Raith Rovers

St Johnstone v Motherwell

Queen’s Park v Montrose

Ross County v Livingston

Hibernian v Clydebank

Rangers v Fraserburgh

Brechin City v Heart of Midlothian

Queen of the South v St Mirren

Hamilton Academicals v Musselburgh Athletic

Elgin City v Aberdeen

Broxburn Athletic v Ayr United

Celtic v Kilmarnock

