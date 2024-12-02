Dundee will host Dundee United in a mouth-watering Scottish Cup fourth round clash.
The city showdown was the pick of the ties in Monday evening’s draw, carried out by former Hearts manager Steven Naismith following Falkirk’s win over East Kilbride.
It will follow hot on the heels of the Premiership meeting between the sides at Dens Park on January 2.
The Dee played out a 1-1 draw with the Terrors on the opening day of the league season at Tannadice.
Meanwhile, St Johnstone have been handed a testing all-Premiership fixture against Motherwell.
Raith Rovers travel to face their former boss John McGlynn after landing a trip to Falkirk, with their local rivals Dunfermline Athletic hosting Stenhousemuir.
Of the Angus outfits, Brechin City were handed the most inviting tie, welcoming Hearts to Glebe Park. Montrose will be away to Callum Davidson’s Queen’s Park and Forfar Athletic face a trip to Cove Rangers.
The ties are scheduled for the weekend of January 18.
The full draw
Dumbarton v Airdrieonians
Cove Rangers v Forfar Athletic
Dundee v Dundee United
Dunfermline Athletic v Stenhousemuir
Falkirk v Raith Rovers
St Johnstone v Motherwell
Queen’s Park v Montrose
Ross County v Livingston
Hibernian v Clydebank
Rangers v Fraserburgh
Brechin City v Heart of Midlothian
Queen of the South v St Mirren
Hamilton Academicals v Musselburgh Athletic
Elgin City v Aberdeen
Broxburn Athletic v Ayr United
Celtic v Kilmarnock
