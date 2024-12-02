Lyall Cameron reveals Dundee season target as he plots Motherwell repeat show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Lyall Cameron reveals Dundee season target as he plots Motherwell repeat show

The Dark Blues star notched his fifth goal of the season at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Lyall Cameron
Dundee star Lyall Cameron. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Lyall Cameron is confident Dundee’s form has turned the corner.

Cameron’s goal at Rugby Park saw the Dark Blues pick up a point at Kilmarnock on Saturday after a 1-1 draw – a result that has been absent from the form book since August.

For the past three months it has been either win or lose – with too many losses in the 11 games played.

For the first time since the end of August, Cameron & Co. put together two Premiership results with the draw at Killie.

Lyall Cameron takes the acclaim of his Dundee team-mates at Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Lyall Cameron takes the acclaim of his Dundee team-mates at Kilmarnock. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“It wasn’t easy, we knew we were conceding too many goals and were almost too soft at times, giving away leads,” Cameron said of the recent run.

“Even Saturday, after going 1-0 up we conceded. But before we could maybe have gone under and conceded again.

“So there are positives to take. We’re not happy we didn’t get the three points but we have turned it around and hopefully can keep building on that.

“If we keep a clean sheet, we are probably going to score. Looking at the table, we are one of the top scorers after Celtic and Aberdeen.

Cameron finds the net at Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
Cameron finds the net at Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock

“But we are among those who have conceded the most, so there is a balance we need.

“We are a decent watch but we need to tighten up at the back a wee bit and keep scoring at the top end.”

‘Big game’

Now focus switches to Motherwell on Wednesday and chasing a win that would see the Dee leapfrog the Steelmen in the table.

That would also see Dundee back in the top six – a target in mind at Dens Park.

“Top six for us is a good season and achievement. We should keep doing that,” Cameron added.

“We got there last year and took the foot off the gas a wee bit when we could have pushed on for Europe.

Dundee star Lyall Cameron celebrates his winner against Motherwell. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS
Dundee star Lyall Cameron scored the winner at Motherwell in October. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

“I don’t see why we shouldn’t do better than we did last season. I think we have the players to do it.

“We have a big game on Wednesday and hopefully we can take three points. Motherwell have had a good start to the season.

“In this league, anyone can beat anyone. It’s very tight.

“Motherwell have really good players but as long as we play our game, we can get a positive result.

“We beat Motherwell at Fir Park so we have a lot of positivity.

“If you win a few games, you can almost separate yourself from the pack. That’s something we are looking to do.”

More from Dundee FC

Jon McCracken denies Bobby Wales a last-gasp winner. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
3 Dundee talking points from Kilmarnock draw as Jon McCracken steps up at Rugby…
Dundee drew at Kilmarnock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out key impact from the bench in Kilmarnock draw…
6
Fin Robertson
Dundee star Fin Robertson discusses hospital trip for 'freak' Aberdeen injury and reveals new…
Billy Koumetio denies Kyle Vassell
Dundee at Kilmarnock: Team news as referee who earned fury of Tony Docherty set…
Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back but limped off in the second half. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
'Outstanding' Dundee star Josh Mulligan backed to go 'to the top' by ex-Dee
Jordan McGhee celebrates with Curtis Main after the striker made it 4-1 to Dundee against Hibs. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty vows to be 'active' in January transfer window
Sean Kelly is a Dee. Image: David Young
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains Sean Kelly signing as defender's link to Dark Blues…
Sean Kelly left Livingston in the summer. Image: Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock
Dundee snap up free agent defensive cover after injuries strike
Clark Robertson
Clark Robertson's Dundee recovery timeline revealed as Dark Blues lose ANOTHER experienced campaigner to…
2
Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron
Dundee offer new deals to 8 out-of-contract stars

Conversation