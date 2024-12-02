Lyall Cameron reveals Dundee season target as he plots Motherwell repeat show

Lyall Cameron is confident Dundee’s form has turned the corner.

Cameron’s goal at Rugby Park saw the Dark Blues pick up a point at Kilmarnock on Saturday after a 1-1 draw – a result that has been absent from the form book since August.

For the past three months it has been either win or lose – with too many losses in the 11 games played.

For the first time since the end of August, Cameron & Co. put together two Premiership results with the draw at Killie.

“It wasn’t easy, we knew we were conceding too many goals and were almost too soft at times, giving away leads,” Cameron said of the recent run.

“Even Saturday, after going 1-0 up we conceded. But before we could maybe have gone under and conceded again.

“So there are positives to take. We’re not happy we didn’t get the three points but we have turned it around and hopefully can keep building on that.

“If we keep a clean sheet, we are probably going to score. Looking at the table, we are one of the top scorers after Celtic and Aberdeen.

“But we are among those who have conceded the most, so there is a balance we need.

“We are a decent watch but we need to tighten up at the back a wee bit and keep scoring at the top end.”

‘Big game’

Now focus switches to Motherwell on Wednesday and chasing a win that would see the Dee leapfrog the Steelmen in the table.

That would also see Dundee back in the top six – a target in mind at Dens Park.

“Top six for us is a good season and achievement. We should keep doing that,” Cameron added.

“We got there last year and took the foot off the gas a wee bit when we could have pushed on for Europe.

“I don’t see why we shouldn’t do better than we did last season. I think we have the players to do it.

“We have a big game on Wednesday and hopefully we can take three points. Motherwell have had a good start to the season.

“In this league, anyone can beat anyone. It’s very tight.

“Motherwell have really good players but as long as we play our game, we can get a positive result.

“We beat Motherwell at Fir Park so we have a lot of positivity.

“If you win a few games, you can almost separate yourself from the pack. That’s something we are looking to do.”