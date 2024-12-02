Care round-up: Residents served reheated meals at Fife home and St Andrews nursery boss warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Care round-up: Residents served reheated meals at Fife home and St Andrews nursery boss warned

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Andrew Robson & Ellidh Aitken
The latest care inspections include Fernlea Care Home in Cardenden ,where residents were served reheated meals. Image: Google Street View
The latest care inspections include Fernlea Care Home in Cardenden ,where residents were served reheated meals. Image: Google Street View

Residents were served reheated meals at a Fife care home and a St Andrews nursery manager has been warned over discriminatory comments.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate and Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

Services are graded on areas like wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Meanwhile, the SSSC regulates care professionals and their conduct.

Fernlea Care Home, Cardenden

Previous ratings

  • Not available

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – 3

Inspection date

November 20

Residents at Fernlea were found to have good relationships with the staff team.

However, the Care Inspectorate report said medication management needed to improve.

Inspectors found some discrepancies in controlled medication records.

While the service had identified these, steps had not been taken to investigate the issues.

Staff were also reheating some meals in the microwave for people with adapted diets as meals were plated some time before serving.

Inspectors said the meals were not temperature checked which is “important to ensure the meals are safe to eat”.

Residents’ fluid and food intake was also not monitored consistently.

Inspectors issued a series of requirements to be completed by January 17.

Scott McClymont, St Andrews

St Andrews nursery manager Scott McClymont has been warned about his behaviour after he made discriminatory comments about a colleague.

The SSSC said he made “funny run” remarks about a staff member with a medical condition.

The watchdog ruled that McClymont had caused emotional harm to his colleague.

A 12-month warning was placed on his registration.

West Fife Care at Home, Fife

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – Not assessed
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – Not assessed

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – 4

Inspection date

October 9

The service is based at Fife Council’s Brunton House. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors said West Fife Care at Home – provided by the local authority – treated people with “kindness dignity and respect”.

However, they highlighted shortcomings regarding staff shortages and high staff turnover.

As a result, some service users told inspectors that visits lacked consistency, which caused stress and tiredness.

One said: “I can’t cope with new people all the time”.

The service has been asked to ensure that users receive consistent and stable care and support.

Lunan Court, Arbroath

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – 4

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – 4

Inspection date

November 15

Lunan Court Care Home.
Lunan Court Care Home. Image: Google Street View

Residents told inspectors they were happy and well cared for at the home, which offers nursing and nursing dementia care.

Additionally, inspectors said staff were working well as a team and morale had improved.

However, they noted no safe pedestrian access in and out of the home.

The report added that while the manager had made a “positive impact”, this was a temporary position, creating uncertainty for residents.

Staff would also benefit from specialist training as several residents in the home had learning disabilities.

St. Margaret’s RC Pre School Class, Montrose

Previous ratings 

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 4

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 5
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 5

Inspection date

October 23

St Margarets Primary in Montrose.
St Margarets Primary in Montrose. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors said children had a “sense of belonging” in the service during the visit.

They found “significant strengths” in aspects of the care provided, which supported positive outcomes for children.

The staff team were also praised during the inspection.

One parent told inspectors, “It is nice to see that there is a headteacher who is present in the building every day.”

Additionally, the Angus Council-run service has improved its leadership since the previous inspection.

Fimjunas Paramba, Dunblane

Senior care assistant Fimjunas Paramba has been warned after submitting material copied from the internet while working towards an SVQ2 qualification.

The SSSC also stated that he had claimed injuries to a resident were caused by abuse or poor practice in the same exercise, which was not true.

The report said Paramba, who was employed by Randolph Hill Nursing Homes at the time, had acted dishonestly.

The watchdog placed a 24-month warning on his registration.

Mountfleurie Primary School Nursery, Leven

Previous ratings 

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – 5

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – 4

Inspection date

November 20

The nursery is based at Mountfleurie Primary in Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Care Inspectorate said children were “happy, settled and having fun”.

Inspectors also praised staff for “kind, warm and nurturing” interactions.

Children had daily access to the outdoors.

Additionally, the views of children and families were “valued and activity sought”.

Westfield Family Nurture Centre, Cupar

Previous ratings 

  • Care, play and learning – 5
  • Setting – not assessed
  • Leadership – not assessed
  • Staff – 6

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 5
  • Setting – 5
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – 5

Inspection date

October 24

The Fife Council-run service was praised by inspectors for its “well-organised” environment that encouraged “exploration, enquiry and fun”.

Children were found to be happy and settled as they experienced “genuine warmth, caring and nurturing”.

They also benefitted from a “passionate and motivated” leadership team.

Staff knew children in depth and sensitively supported them throughout the day.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

More from Angus & The Mearns

A council sub-committee approved the capital grants in private. Image: Graham and Sibbald
£600k levelling-up windfall for 8 Angus community projects – but council refuses to reveal…
Chef Dean Banks is a well known foodie face in the area. Image: Dean Banks
Fife chef Dean Banks says under-fire Gregg Wallace 'put people at ease' on MasterChef
3
Christmas magic in Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Forfar fun in pictures at Christmas lights event
Emergency vehicles at Roods, Kirriemuir after a crash involving car and pedestrian
Pedestrian, 75, in hospital after car crash in Kirriemuir
The two managers stand at the bar holding drinks with safety covers on them.
Arbroath pub boss says 'horrible experience' of being spiked in Dundee inspired drink safety…
Picture of a police officer wearing a stab vest.
Missing man last seen in Arbroath traced 'safe and well'
Arbroath Christmas Lights switch-on and Christmas Market. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures as Arbroath switches on for Christmas
Rescuers take Brechin residents to safety during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Cost revealed for Brechin report which warned flood defence capability had halved two years…
6
Locals have welcomed the Cotton of Lownie solar farm refusal decision. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Forfar campaigners win 30-month fight against 'industrial' solar farm after Scottish Government throws out…
2
Caroline Thain with some of the mountain rescue team
Carnoustie teacher feared she'd lose fingers after Angus hill rescue drama

Conversation