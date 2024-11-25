St Andrews nursery manager warned over ‘funny run’ jibe about colleague

A St Andrews nursery manager made discriminatory comments about a colleague with a medical condition.

Scott McClymont has been warned about his behaviour after an investigation by care watchdog Scottish Social Services Council.

The SSSC found that McClymont’s fitness to practise is impaired.

It followed “funny run” remarks about a staff member with a medical condition.

The incident happened between May 2022 and September 2023.

St Andrews nursery manager made discriminatory remarks

An investigation by the care watchdog found that McClymont said of a colleague: “You have a funny run; it is not normal”.

It also found that while watching her run, McClymont was waiting for the female colleague to fall, “which would mean that you had a lot of paperwork to fill in”.

The incidents took place at an unnamed children’s nursery in St Andrews.

The SSSC ruled that McClymont had caused emotional harm to a colleague and that his behaviour was discriminatory.

The report also said McClymont had not shown any insight, remorse or regret.

It additionally said his behaviour raised concerns of his acceptance of the values set out by the regulatory body.

However, the SSSC recognised it had been an isolated incident and that McClymont had cooperated with its investigation.

SSSC issues 12-month warning to St Andrews nursery manager

The SSSC said: “Social service workers should cooperate and work inclusively and openly with colleagues and others and treat them with respect.

“By telling your colleague that she has a funny run, and you were waiting for her to fall over, you failed to treat her with respect.

“Your behaviour caused emotional harm.

“This behaviour is discriminatory and falls below the standard expected of a social services worker.”

A 12-month warning has now been placed on McClymont’s registration with immediate effect.