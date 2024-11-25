St Andrews nursery manager warned over ‘funny run’ jibe about colleague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

St Andrews nursery manager warned over ‘funny run’ jibe about colleague

Discriminatory remarks were made about a member of staff with a medical condition.

By Neil Henderson
St Andrews stock image
The incident took place at a children's nursery in St Andrews.

A St Andrews nursery manager made discriminatory comments about a colleague with a medical condition.

Scott McClymont has been warned about his behaviour after an investigation by care watchdog Scottish Social Services Council.

The SSSC found that McClymont’s fitness to practise is impaired.

It followed “funny run” remarks about a staff member with a medical condition.

The incident happened between May 2022 and September 2023.

St Andrews nursery manager made discriminatory remarks

An investigation by the care watchdog found that McClymont said of a colleague: “You have a funny run; it is not normal”.

It also found that while watching her run, McClymont was waiting for the female colleague to fall, “which would mean that you had a lot of paperwork to fill in”.

The incidents took place at an unnamed children’s nursery in St Andrews.

The SSSC ruled that McClymont had caused emotional harm to a colleague and that his behaviour was discriminatory.

The report also said McClymont had not shown any insight, remorse or regret.

It additionally said his behaviour raised concerns of his acceptance of the values set out by the regulatory body.

However, the SSSC recognised it had been an isolated incident and that McClymont had cooperated with its investigation.

SSSC issues 12-month warning to St Andrews nursery manager

The SSSC said: “Social service workers should cooperate and work inclusively and openly with colleagues and others and treat them with respect.

“By telling your colleague that she has a funny run, and you were waiting for her to fall over, you failed to treat her with respect.

“Your behaviour caused emotional harm.

“This behaviour is discriminatory and falls below the standard expected of a social services worker.”

A 12-month warning has now been placed on McClymont’s registration with immediate effect.

More from Fife

Range Rover bonnet
Dopey Dundee car thieves left prints and DNA in stolen Range Rovers
A man has been charged in connection with the Kinross dog attacks
Fife Council vows to work with police in probe into childminder 'cruelty' allegations
The latest care inspections include concerns around medication support at Forth View Care Centre. Image: Supplied
Care round-up: Perthshire service avoids potential closure and residents left without medication at Fife…
(L to R): Jason Dair, Jimmy Nicholl, organiser John Greer, Scott Thomson, Colin Cameron, Brian Potter, ex-kitman John Valente and former chairman Alex Penman at the Raith Rovers anniversary event in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Raith Rovers' Coca-Cola Cup heroes reunite for 30th anniversary celebrations
Robin and Ruth as Mr and Mrs Claus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Christmas-mad Glenrothes couple turn home into Santa's grotto
Kids eagerly await Santa at Cupar Christmas lights switch on. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Cupar Christmas light switch-on
denise clair
Woman raped by footballer David Goodwillie accuses ministers of ‘shameful’ delays on landmark prosecution…
A car has crashed into Glenwood High School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man, 49, taken to hospital after car crashed into Glenrothes school
2
Rambo knife
Fife teen happy repaying community after 'Rambo knife' and imitation gun crimes
People help to push a vehicle uphill in the snow at Stirling.
Pictures as Storm Bert brings snow to Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Conversation