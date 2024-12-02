Kevin Holt on crucial Dundee United call: ‘He kicks my heel…it’s a penalty’

Kevin Holt is adamant Dundee United were correctly awarded the penalty kick that broke the deadlock against St Mirren.

Holt hit the deck with 77 minutes on the clock in a crowded box and, while no offence was spotted in real time, referee Matthew MacDermid was called to the monitor by VAR Don Robertson.

The footage showed Holt getting a toe to the ball ahead of Marcus Fraser as the Buddies defender sought to hammer the ball out of the danger zone. Instead, he made contact with the United stalwart’s heel.

MacDermid pointed to the spot.

Neil McCann, who managed Holt at Dundee, questioned the decision during his punditry stint on Sportscene, and stated that some level of contact must be allowed in the game.

However, Holt had no doubt the officials came to the correct outcome.

“It’s unfortunate for him (Fraser),” said Holt. “He’s just trying to clear the ball over his shoulder and doesn’t see me coming. But I got the nick on the ball, and he kicks the bottom of my heel.

“It might look soft or avoidable, from their point of view; and I know it wasn’t deliberate.

“But it was a penalty.”

Holt: I’ve never said no to spot-kick duty

With regular penalty-taker Sam Dalby having been replaced by Louis Moult at that point, Holt coolly sent Ellery Balcombe the wrong way.

Holt smiled: “When the gaffer said who was hitting it, there was no complaints from me! I’ve never said no to hitting one in my career so far. I’m confident from the spot.”

That belief has not waned, despite missing a second spot-kick in the game following Fraser’s injury-time foul on Moult – for which the St Mirren man saw red.

“I actually thought my second penalty was better than my first,” he smiled. “Sometimes you just have to say it’s a really good save.”

Bodies on the line

That miss did not prove costly.

From the resulting Will Ferry corner, Holt rose highest to force a save from Balcombe, only for Emmanuel Adegboyega to prod home from a yard.

While two of the back-three found the net, it was their defensive work – Declan Gallagher was also imperious for the Tangerines – that was dubbed “heroic” by boss Jim Goodwin.

That was perfectly exemplified by a last-ditch block by Holt to thwart Toyosi Olusanya just minutes before United claimed the lead. Gallagher made a similar intervention when Scott Tanser fizzed an effort towards goal in the first half.

“Boys putting bodies on the line has been a theme for us this season,” added Holt. “We are desperate to keep as many clean sheets as possible and help the team win games.”

The secret behind United position

And that mentality sees the Terrors currently occupying fourth spot in the Premiership, with a seven-point cushion in the top six. They are 13 points above bottom club, Hearts.

However, Holt is part of an experienced core at the club constantly drumming home the message that United’s form is not to be taken for granted – and will NOT continue if standards are allowed to slip.

“You sometimes get that with players coming to a club from outside Scotland; they are not too sure about this league and maybe think this is just normal for a club like Dundee United,” he continued.

“Especially as United have been up there in the past, and we have such a huge support.

“You don’t want anyone thinking it’s just a given that we’ll be up here, and the results will come. It’s down to hard work and preparing properly every week. That needs to continue.

“And to be fair, everyone has bought into that.”