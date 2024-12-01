4 Dundee United talking points: The huge numbers behind display Jim Goodwin called ‘heroic’ and Kevin Holt sends a clear message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points: The huge numbers behind display Jim Goodwin called ‘heroic’ and Kevin Holt sends a clear message

Courier Sport analyses the action from another satisfying afternoon for the Tangerines.

Dundee United's imperious back-three of (L to R) Gallagher, Holt and Adegboyega.
United's imperious back-three of (L to R) Gallagher, Holt and Adegboyega. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United completed a hat-trick of victories over St Mirren this season with a 2-0 triumph at Tannadice on Saturday.

Kevin Holt opened the scoring from the penalty spot, finally breaking the deadlock after Will Ferry struck the post in the first half and Sam Dalby had lashed over the bar.

Holt saw a second spot-kick superbly saved by Ellery Balcombe after Marcus Fraser was adjudged to have hauled back Louis Moult, for which the Buddies defender received a red card.

But from the resulting corner, Emmanuel Adegboyega – match-winner when these sides previously met in Paisley – made the game safe from close-range.

Courier Sport was in place to analyse the action.

The ‘heroic’ trio

Jim Goodwin was fulsome in his praise for United’s defensive unit on Saturday.

Manny Adegboyega takes the acclaim of the United faithful.
Manny Adegboyega takes the acclaim of the United faithful. Image: SNS

“Heroic” is not the type of adjective the Tannadice gaffer readily throws about.

And it was thoroughly deserved.

One might look at St Mirren’s stats – one shot on target; xG of 0.34 – and surmise that they were tame and toothless. In fact, Stephen Robinson’s outfit played well for chunks of the contest.

Mark O’Hara and Killian Phillips largely dominated the midfield, Scott Tanser whipped in some tantalising deliveries and Toyosi Olusanya stretched United with intelligent running.

However, the Buddies could not find the killer pass as Declan Gallagher, Holt and Adeboyega produced a masterclass in organisation, aggression and concentration.

Declan Gallagher, foreground, made more clearances (11) than any other player on the pitch
Gallagher, foreground, made more clearances (11) than any other player on the pitch. Image: SNS

St Mirren delivered 35 CROSSES over the course of the contest, had 268 passes in the United half (for context, the Terrors had 162 in the Buddies’ half) and produced 108 ‘final third entries’ to the Tangerines’ 60.

All brilliantly repelled.

United’s three centre-backs produced a combined 24 CLEARANCES. Their St Mirren counterparts Alex Gogic, Richard Taylor and Fraser registered nine between them.

Even before Holt and Adegboyega settled the match, this was arguably the finest display the Tangerines’ defence had produced all season.

Holt won’t give up his place without a fight

It seems churlish to single out any member of that United back-three.

However, for the third successive Premiership fixture, Holt was outstanding. He is rolling back the years and, with Ross Graham a welcome sight back on the bench, evidently won’t give up his place without a fight.

That message is loud and clear.

Kevin Holt celebrates after giving Dundee United the lead.
Holt celebrates after giving United the lead. Image: SNS

As well as helping to fend off the barrage of wide deliveries, Holt made a wonderful last-ditch block to thwart Olusanya’s seemingly goal-bound effort in the second period. Minutes later, he would win, and convert, a penalty to open the scoring.

Showing a willingness to burst forward, Holt zipped another shot wide following a Glenn Middleton cut-back.

The only black mark against his name was the second spot-kick – well saved by Balcombe.

Even so, it was Holt who won the header from the resulting corner and, while the Buddies keeper blocked that effort, Adegboyega prodded home from a yard.

VAR ‘controversy’ much ado about nothing

While officiating in Scotland and its application of VAR may be imperfect, is there a need to make refereeing discourse the most prominent part of so much post-match analysis?

Especially when nothing particularly controversial occurs.

Jack Walton rushes out of his box and fouls Toyosi Olusanya
Jack Walton rushes out of his box and fouls Olusanya. Image: SNS

Jack Walton was not sent off for his mistimed challenge on Olusanya in the first period. Rightly so. When he was brought down, the ball was on its way towards the corner flag; hardly the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity.

While high, the tackle wasn’t sufficiently dangerous for VAR Don Robertson to recommend that referee Matthew MacDermid attend the monitor, in keeping with the approach of less intervention this season, unless a clear error has occurred.

Contrary to the analysis of the fixture on Sportscene, it was checked by VAR.

Similarly, awarding the first penalty WAS the right decision. Fraser kicks Holt’s heel. It is entirely accidental and terribly unfortunate for the St Mirren defender, who is attempting to clear the ball.

But it’s a foul.

Kevin Holt is kicked by Fraser as he seeks to get a shot away.
Holt is clearly kicked by Fraser as he seeks to get a shot away. Image: SNS

The second penalty is more debatable.

Fraser defends a long ball woefully and, in his desire to make amends, appears to tug at Moult’s jersey. The canny United striker feels the contact and hits the deck.

Even after multiple replays, there is a lack of clarity. In which case, VAR cannot recommend that MacDermid changes his on-field decision.

The red card is a harsh punishment but, once it has been decided that Fraser has committed the foul and made no attempt to play the ball, the dismissal is justified by the letter of the law.

Mind the gap

“We’ve had a very encouraging start to the season but that’s all it is,” noted Goodwin after the match.

Indeed, he professes to have little interest in the Premiership table until the end of January – at the earliest.

A sensible approach.

Nevertheless, it is inarguable that the standings make fine reading for the Tangerines.

The Dundee United players celebrate.
The Dundee United players celebrate. Image: SNS

They are 11 points above the bottom two places, with survival the top priority. Goodwin’s side also have a seven-point cushion in the top half, with Dundee the side that currently occupies seventh spot.

With Kilmarnock (H) and Motherwell (A) up next, it provides an opportunity – albeit both fixtures will be testing – to build that tally further ahead of a mightily challenging winter period that includes Celtic (twice), Aberdeen, Dundee, Hearts and Rangers.

More from Dundee United

All smiles: Emmanuel Adegboyega capped a super defensive showing with a late goal
Jim Goodwin lauds 'HEROIC' Dundee United defending as Tangerines complete St Mirren hat-trick
Focused: Kai Fotheringham is seeking to kickstart his season
Kai Fotheringham follows in footsteps of Scotland stars with secret weapon to handle Dundee…
Goodwin was delighted by the role played by a returning Kai Fotheringham against Rangers
Jim Goodwin lauds 'attitude' and 'intelligence' as Dundee United ace comes in from the…
Jort van der Sande has been a team player for Dundee United
Dundee United: A tale of two strikers as Jort van der Sande given secret…
Ross Graham will hope to be in the squad on Saturday
Dundee United set for major injury boost ahead of St Mirren clash – and…
Mark Birighitti was a disastrous signing for Dundee United
Former Dundee United misfit Mark Birighitti joins new club – but not as a…
9
Paul Sturrock scores the equaliser for Dundee United at Old Trafford, as the Manchester United goalie dives and a Red Devils defender looks on.
Manchester United boss called 1984 Dundee United clash 'the best European tie I have…
Dundee United striker Sam Dalby has been a hit
Dundee United open to permanent swoop for Sam Dalby but Jim Goodwin sounds 'deeper…
A smiling Jim Goodwin claimed a precious point in Govan
Jim Goodwin responds to 'making a point' accusation as Dundee United boss says 'nothing…
4
A packed away corner at Ibrox.
EXCLUSIVE: Vicko Sevelj dedicates Rangers draw to Dundee United fans as in-form Tangerines ace…

Conversation