Dundee United: A tale of two strikers as Jort van der Sande given secret to ending goal drought

The Bonaire international and in-form Sam Dalby have enjoyed contrasting fortunes at Tannadice to date.

Jort van der Sande has been a team player for Dundee United
Jort van der Sande has been a team player for Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Louis Moult reckons he can see echoes of his younger self in Dundee United loan star Sam Dalby.

The rawness; the work ethic; the happy knack of finding the net.

And Moult believes the towering frontman has “all the attributes” to craft a superb career.

Dalby notched his fifth goal in six appearances to secure a 1-1 draw against Rangers last Saturday, capping a typically all-action, selfless showing in attack.

He then delighted supporters by confirming that he intends to see out the full duration of his season-long loan from Wrexham, regardless of how many admirers he gains between now and January.

Jim Goodwin also admitted that he would love to make Dalby’s stay at Tannadice a permanent one, with his contract due to expire next summer.

Sam Dalby heads home from close range against Rangers
Sam Dalby heads home from close range against Rangers. Image: SNS

Experienced teammate Moult lauded: “Sam’s done well and he’s a lovely guy. I love to see good people doing well.

“He’s got a fantastic attitude and has all the attributes you need. He’s an honest, hard-working person. He reminds me a little bit of myself when I was coming up to Scotland.

“I was 22 years old and, although Sam is a bit older (24), he has that raw ability and work ethic to succeed in the game.

“And lately you’ve seen quality touches and some good finishing from him.”

Moult: Relax and the floodgates can open

While the goals are flowing for Dalby – and Moult scored twice in his two appearances prior to being sidelined with a knee injury – the same can’t be said for Jort van der Sande.

Although appreciated for his graft and link-up work, his 36-minute outing at Ibrox represented a 15th appearance without finding the net since his summer switch from ADO Den Haag. Nine of those were starts.

It is a feeling Moult knows all-too well, even in his prolific career.

Dundee United attacker Jort van der Sande
Jort van der Sancde is yet to find the net for United but has won over fans with his work ethic. Image: SNS

“For Jort, it’s just about getting that first one and confidence will fly back,” continued Moult.

“I’ve been in that situation before. I’ve gone 17 games without a goal back in England and it’s just one of those situations where you need the ball to come off your backside and go in – then you’ll get another and another. The floodgates can open.

“He just needs to keep his head down and grafting, which he has done.”

Moult added. “Speaking personally, there were times last season – I went six or seven games without a goal – when I was thinking about that EVERY MINUTE of the day, even at home or when I’m walking the dog.

“You’re constantly thinking, ‘how did that not go in?’ You’ve almost got to relax a little bit more. Sometimes you can try too hard. You can start snatching at shots; you can run around too much so that you’re not in the right position in the box.

“And you need to keep believing in yourself. The moment you lose that belief in yourself and your abilities, it’s never going to go in. So, you just reset and say, ‘I can do this’.”

Kicking the seats

Meanwhile, Moult was a welcome sight back on the bench for United in Govan, albeit his services were not required as the Tangerines sought to cling on to their point in the closing stages.

He will be pushing harder for game-time when St Mirren visit Tannadice, with Jim Goodwin’s decision to play two up-front in the Terrors’ last home game – a 3-0 win over Ross County – fresh in his mind.

Dundee United's Louis Moult is desperate to get back on the pitch
Louis Moult is desperate to get back on the pitch. Image: SNS

Moult added: “The gaffer has played several formations this season. We’ve had the 3-4-3, the 3-5-2 and sometimes we’ve gone to a back-four, with one behind a main striker.

“That’s about approaching games differently home and away, and whether you want to go at teams more. That’s up to the gaffer.

“I’ve played most my career as a two (up front) and, although I can play as a one, I think I score more goals and am more dangerous as a two. So, when I see the gaffer use that shape then, yeah, I want to be involved. I’m kicking the seats in the stands!”

