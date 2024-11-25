Sam Dalby has bragging rights over ex-Scotland star as Dundee United ace makes ‘here for the season’ vow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Sam Dalby has bragging rights over ex-Scotland star as Dundee United ace makes ‘here for the season’ vow

Dalby, 24, is one of the Premiership's most in-form forwards.

Sam Dalby wheels away after silencing the Rangers fans.
Dalby wheels away after silencing the Rangers fans. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

In a career in Scotland spanning six seasons – notching 56 goals in the process – Steven Fletcher never found the net at Ibrox.

Eight fruitless outings against Rangers in Govan.

Wrexham clubmate Sam Dalby took just 36 MINUTES to better that record as he continues his blistering loan spell with Dundee United.

Bragging rights for Dalby’s next text exchange with the former Scotland, Hibs and United striker – a regular occurrence as Fletcher keeps tabs on the in-form marksman – are secured.

Steven Fletcher trudges off the field at Tannadice
Fletcher has been a source of support to his young clubmate. Image: SNS

“That’s an interesting one – at least I’ve got one up on him on that front, then,” smiled Dalby.

“No, Fletch is a great player and he’s scored plenty of goals against plenty of other opposition. He’s been there and done it at the top levels.

“He’s been texting me a lot this season, especially after I’ve scored, and has given me advice about the club and settling into the area.

“Fletch is a top man and has been helping me out a lot.”

Rangers draw can’t be underestimated

Messaging Dalby after every goal must be an increasingly time-consuming pastime.

His clinical header against Rangers took his tally to five in his last six games.

Sam Dalby celebrates his sixth goal in seven games
Dalby is now joint-top of the Premiership scoring charts. Image: SNS

Dalby is thriving with a concerted run in the starting line-up – something that eluded him as he scored one league goal in 31 league games for Wrexham last term – and has allied a scoring streak with excellent link-up play and a tireless work ethic.

Although Vaclav Cerny levelled for the Gers, United held firm for a precious point.

And while this is far from a vintage Rangers side – something their seething supporters made clear on Saturday – Dalby is keen to emphasise the scale of the achievement.

United are the first Premiership side to take a point at Ibrox this term.

A team effort: United claimed a stoic point in Govan.
A team effort: United claimed a stoic point in Govan. Image: SNS

“They are still great players; a great team – and they’re going to beat a lot of sides this season, so to get a point away from home is really good,” added Dalby.

“The character of the team has got us the point. Everyone digs in at this club and, to a man, we were different class.”

Dalby: Travel hell and delay ‘took pressure off’

The result was particularly laudable given the imperfect build-up to the game; spending four-and-a-half hours on the United team coach due to the affects of Storm Bert and road traffic incidents on the way to Ibrox.

Arriving in Glasgow around 2 p.m., the team had a quick meal and, with kick-off delayed to 3.45 p.m., the team got to the stadium around 2.40 p.m. and undertook a whistle-stop warm-up.

Jack Walton pulls off an improbable late save to deny Hamza Igamane and secure United's draw
Jack Walton pulls off an improbable late save to deny Hamza Igamane and secure United’s draw. Image: SNS

But while acknowledging the challenges – players were dropping like flies with cramp in the final 10 minutes – Dalby choose to look on the bright side.

“Just personally, I find situations like that help to take the pressure off,” he added.

“You don’t have time to think about the game too much. You just go out and play. I’ve always liked just turning up, getting changed and going out anyway.”

‘Here for the season’

Meanwhile, Dalby delivered music to the ears of United fans by insisting he intends to see out the duration of his loan at Tannadice, despite hitting red-hot form a matter of weeks before the January transfer window opens.

He added: “I’m here for the season, and focusing game-by-game on helping the team every time I play.’

