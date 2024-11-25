Sam Dalby has bragging rights over ex-Scotland star as Dundee United ace makes ‘here for the season’ vow

In a career in Scotland spanning six seasons – notching 56 goals in the process – Steven Fletcher never found the net at Ibrox.

Eight fruitless outings against Rangers in Govan.

Wrexham clubmate Sam Dalby took just 36 MINUTES to better that record as he continues his blistering loan spell with Dundee United.

Bragging rights for Dalby’s next text exchange with the former Scotland, Hibs and United striker – a regular occurrence as Fletcher keeps tabs on the in-form marksman – are secured.

“That’s an interesting one – at least I’ve got one up on him on that front, then,” smiled Dalby.

“No, Fletch is a great player and he’s scored plenty of goals against plenty of other opposition. He’s been there and done it at the top levels.

“He’s been texting me a lot this season, especially after I’ve scored, and has given me advice about the club and settling into the area.

“Fletch is a top man and has been helping me out a lot.”

Rangers draw can’t be underestimated

Messaging Dalby after every goal must be an increasingly time-consuming pastime.

His clinical header against Rangers took his tally to five in his last six games.

Dalby is thriving with a concerted run in the starting line-up – something that eluded him as he scored one league goal in 31 league games for Wrexham last term – and has allied a scoring streak with excellent link-up play and a tireless work ethic.

Although Vaclav Cerny levelled for the Gers, United held firm for a precious point.

And while this is far from a vintage Rangers side – something their seething supporters made clear on Saturday – Dalby is keen to emphasise the scale of the achievement.

United are the first Premiership side to take a point at Ibrox this term.

“They are still great players; a great team – and they’re going to beat a lot of sides this season, so to get a point away from home is really good,” added Dalby.

“The character of the team has got us the point. Everyone digs in at this club and, to a man, we were different class.”

Dalby: Travel hell and delay ‘took pressure off’

The result was particularly laudable given the imperfect build-up to the game; spending four-and-a-half hours on the United team coach due to the affects of Storm Bert and road traffic incidents on the way to Ibrox.

Arriving in Glasgow around 2 p.m., the team had a quick meal and, with kick-off delayed to 3.45 p.m., the team got to the stadium around 2.40 p.m. and undertook a whistle-stop warm-up.

But while acknowledging the challenges – players were dropping like flies with cramp in the final 10 minutes – Dalby choose to look on the bright side.

“Just personally, I find situations like that help to take the pressure off,” he added.

“You don’t have time to think about the game too much. You just go out and play. I’ve always liked just turning up, getting changed and going out anyway.”

‘Here for the season’

Meanwhile, Dalby delivered music to the ears of United fans by insisting he intends to see out the duration of his loan at Tannadice, despite hitting red-hot form a matter of weeks before the January transfer window opens.

He added: “I’m here for the season, and focusing game-by-game on helping the team every time I play.’