BREAKING: Rangers vs Dundee United kick-off delayed as Storm Bert hits hard

The game will commence at 3.45pm.

By Alan Temple
Rangers host United this afternoon
Rangers host United this afternoon. Image: SNS

Dundee United’s fixture against Rangers has been delayed until 3.45pm following “significant travel disruption” caused by Storm Bert.

While there are no issues with the playability of the Ibrox turf or the safety of the concourses, the treacherous weather conditions have played havoc with roads and transport links.

Tayside and Fife have been particularly hard hit.

The issues also affected United’s journey to the stadium.

Storm Bert has hit Scotland hard. Image. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A United statement on X confirmed: “Due to significant travel disruption caused by #StormBert, this afternoon’s William Hill Premiership clash between #DUFC and Rangers will now kick off at 3:45pm.”

Conversation