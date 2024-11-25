Josh Mulligan: Time for Dundee to kick on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Josh Mulligan: Time for Dundee to kick on

The Dark Blues academy graduate terrorised Hibs in the 4-1 Dens Park victory at the weekend.

By George Cran
Josh Mulligan picked up the Man of the Match award. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan picked up the Player of the Match award against Hibs. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

It’s time for Dundee to “kick on” after their impressive 4-1 victory over Hibs.

That’s the view of Josh Mulligan, the Player of the Match in the Dark Blues most accomplished league performance of the campaign.

Mulligan terrorised the Hibs defence as he was used by manager Tony Docherty in the right wing-back role as opposed to his normal midfield berth.

It is a position he has played in before – and excelled in – though that was mainly in the lower leagues while out on loan as a younger player.

Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back but limped off in the second half. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Dundee’s Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

This time it was in the top flight as he played a key role in a big Dundee win.

“I’ve played that position quite a few times and it’s one that I enjoy,” he said.

“I like having that space down the right flank.

“I did enjoy it on Saturday.

“The performance was great. Man for man, everyone was very good and everyone showed for the ball and some of the football was really good.”

‘Complete dominance’

The victory keeps Dundee in contention for the top six as they keep pace with St Mirren one place above.

After an up-and-down few weeks, it was a win that has been a long time coming according to Mulligan.

“There’s been a few times where we’ll start well and then maybe a wee mistake has cost us,” he added.

Jordan McGhee celebrates his leveller. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock
Jordan McGhee celebrates his leveller against Hibs. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock

“But for tonight, you know, it was the other way around.

“It was a slow start. I think everyone will admit that.

“The red card helps and once that happens we had complete dominance in the game.

“Once we got a hold of the ball and started playing our way everyone enjoyed themselves.”

‘The points will come’

Next is a trip to Kilmarnock, the third meeting between the sides already this season.

Both were at Dens Park and ended in dramatic 3-2 victories, one for each side.

Mulligan and Dundee face Kilmarnock again next weekend. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

The key for the Dee now is to build on Saturday’s win and put back-to-back wins together for the first time in the Premiership this term.

“It’s about keeping that same performance but just switch on and focus at all times,” Mulligan said.

“The points will come.

“The next couple of games will be big for us. Hopefully we can kick on.”

More from Dundee FC

Fin Robertson excelled at left wing-back. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
5 Dundee talking points from vital Hibs victory as unlikely wing-backs shine
Jordan McGhee celebrates with Curtis Main after the striker made it 4-1 to Dundee against Hibs. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Tony Docherty hails Dundee's 'football IQ' in big Hibs victory as he provides injury…
3
Fog covers Dens Park. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
BREAKING: Dundee v Hibs kick off delayed by at least 10 minutes
Dundee defender Antonio Portales
Dundee star Antonio Portales reveals talks over new contract at Dens Park
Murray finds a way for the Dee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee v Hibs: How to watch LIVE on TV, team news and who is…
2
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
John Nelms discusses major attractions and key figures behind Dundee link-up with CF Monterrey
Joe Shaughnessy
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy opens up on ACL injury rehab and 'light at…
2
(Left to right) Adrian Vargas (CF Monterrey schools and administration manager), Jack Nelms (Dundee FC), Tim Keyes (Dundee FC chairman), Juan Gonzalez (CF Monterrey), John Nelms (Dundee FC managing director), Jose Antonio Noriega (CF Monterrey sports president), Nicolas Martellotto (CF Monterrey academy director). Image: Dundee FC
Dundee enter new 'strategic partnership' with Mexican outfit
Mo Sylla is a fans favourite at Dundee. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS
'90 minute performance' challenge laid down to Dundee players ahead of weekend Hibs clash
Gary Harkins, Sean Higgins, Jocky Scott and Craig Forsyth with the trophy. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee Challenge Cup win in 2009 was family affair for Craig Forsyth

Conversation