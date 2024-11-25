Josh Mulligan: Time for Dundee to kick on

It’s time for Dundee to “kick on” after their impressive 4-1 victory over Hibs.

That’s the view of Josh Mulligan, the Player of the Match in the Dark Blues most accomplished league performance of the campaign.

Mulligan terrorised the Hibs defence as he was used by manager Tony Docherty in the right wing-back role as opposed to his normal midfield berth.

It is a position he has played in before – and excelled in – though that was mainly in the lower leagues while out on loan as a younger player.

This time it was in the top flight as he played a key role in a big Dundee win.

“I’ve played that position quite a few times and it’s one that I enjoy,” he said.

“I like having that space down the right flank.

“I did enjoy it on Saturday.

“The performance was great. Man for man, everyone was very good and everyone showed for the ball and some of the football was really good.”

‘Complete dominance’

The victory keeps Dundee in contention for the top six as they keep pace with St Mirren one place above.

After an up-and-down few weeks, it was a win that has been a long time coming according to Mulligan.

“There’s been a few times where we’ll start well and then maybe a wee mistake has cost us,” he added.

“But for tonight, you know, it was the other way around.

“It was a slow start. I think everyone will admit that.

“The red card helps and once that happens we had complete dominance in the game.

“Once we got a hold of the ball and started playing our way everyone enjoyed themselves.”

‘The points will come’

Next is a trip to Kilmarnock, the third meeting between the sides already this season.

Both were at Dens Park and ended in dramatic 3-2 victories, one for each side.

The key for the Dee now is to build on Saturday’s win and put back-to-back wins together for the first time in the Premiership this term.

“It’s about keeping that same performance but just switch on and focus at all times,” Mulligan said.

“The points will come.

“The next couple of games will be big for us. Hopefully we can kick on.”