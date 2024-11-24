5 Dundee talking points from vital Hibs victory as unlikely wing-backs shine

Dundee are luxuriating in their best Premiership victory of the season.

There’s an argument to be made that the 4-1 scoreline flattered a Hibs side that looks in deep, deep trouble.

Their confidence eroded not just because of Jordan Obita’s red card on 12 minutes but because of their opponents’ attitude after that turning point.

The Dark Blues suddenly awoke from their early slumber and took the Edinburgh side apart in the rest of the first half.

Then professionally saw out the contest in what turned out to be a pretty dull second period.

Courier Sport picks out some key parts of a morale-boosting victory.

Pitch

Dundee may have some problems this season but a pitch ain’t one.

Storm Bert threw everything it could at the Dens Park surface but came away distinctly second-best.

Full credit to the club for sorting out the major issues with the pitch last season. Lots and lots of good work done by new head groundsman Paul Murray, assisted by Charlie Boylan and helped by Sean Ferguson and Cammy Wighton.

This was the first big test of the new drainage, a deluge on the morning of a big TV game.

Last season it would have been called off by lunchtime.

The conditions did try a different tack just before kick-off when the fog rolled in but a delay to kick off did the job there.

And even after full-time the pitch looked smashing.

The turning point

Dundee were very bad at the start of the game. A strangely listless approach from the Dark Blues filled the home stands with concern.

Hibs were the opposite and flashed into the lead before Dundee had even got on the ball.

It was all Hibs and the home side were way off the pace. They lost Clark Robertson to injury as well and things were not looking good.

Hibernian are down to ten! 🟥 Jordan Obita is shown a straight red card and sent off for a dangerous tackle 😬#DUNHIB pic.twitter.com/yqOVKrkEFr — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 23, 2024

Until Jordan Obita lunged in on Mo Sylla and deservedly earned an early bath.

From that moment, the confidence Hibs had shown evaporated and Dundee sensed it immediately.

They got right after their opponents and could easily have scored more than three in the first 45 minutes.

As soon as Jordan McGhee made it 1-1, there was only one winner.

Wing-backs

A big part of the performance came from two superb performances on the flanks.

The bad news about Ziyad Larkeche’s injury brought plenty of concern. Who would fill in for him at left wing-back with no recognised back-up?

Fin Robertson was the man tasked with that role and put in his best showing of the season.

He created the key goal in the game, taking on his man and cutting back a low cross right onto the foot of McGhee.

It was also his corner that led to the Nectarios Triantis own goal – key contributions in key moments.

It was something of a surprise to see his birthday buddy Josh Mulligan (they were born on the same day in the same hospital) on the other flank.

McGhee was instead utilised in central midfield with Mulligan playing as a right wing-back, a position he excelled in on loan in the lower leagues.

Mulligan’s performance was possibly his most complete as a Dundee player.

Such was his impact between the red card and the Dark Blues going 2-1 up that his opposite number Nicky Cadden was hooked after just 34 minutes.

He just couldn’t cope with Mulligan’s dribbling.

The Dundee academy graduate was purring down the right flank and tormented the Hibs defence.

To complete the homegrown vibe, Lyall Cameron looked back to the Lyall Cameron of last season.

He dictated the play throughout, showed some real smarts in keeping the ball, and capped things off with an assist for Curtis Main.

Moments man

When Dundee need someone to step up it is so often Jordan McGhee.

He’s been at the club long enough to be called a stalwart but he seems to be getting better with age.

As much as the final scoreline reads comfortable, Dundee getting that crucial equaliser in the first half while Hibs were scrambling to reorganise after the red card was vital.

They’d been putting pressure on but the longer it went the more the struggling visitors could build confidence.

Up stepped that man once more to stroke home a lovely guided finish.

Tony Docherty said post-match he’d put McGhee in the centre of midfield alongside Mo Sylla to bring much-needed experience to that area.

That proved key as well.

McGhee now has two goals in his last three games, three in total this season. Impressively he’s on eight across 2024.

Stats

This was Dundee’s biggest league win since a 4-1 win at Livingston in January and a best home league win since last November against St Mirren.

Seb Palmer-Houlden is now on seven goals for the season, Curtis Main on six and both chasing Simon Murray’s nine at the top of the charts.

Lyall Cameron is now equal third with Lennon Miller for assists in the Premiership this season with four.

Pre-match, only Celtic and Rangers had forced more high turnovers (won possession near the opponent’s goal) than Dundee this season – they added to that with the final goal of the night.

This victory was also only Dundee’s second over Hibs in the last 17 meetings.

The Dark Blues are now the third most lethal side in the division with 22 goals scored, behind only Celtic (35) and Aberdeen (25).

And this victory now means they are closer to Dundee United in fourth than the two relegation spots.

A good day all-round and much-needed after an up-and-down start to the campaign.