Best pictures from Cupar Christmas light switch-on

Santa came calling as hundreds took part in the festivities.

Kids eagerly await Santa at Cupar Christmas lights switch on. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Hundreds of people watched as Cupar was lit up with festive cheers on Saturday.

Undeterred by Storm Bert, Cupar Christmas lights switch-on went ahead despite many other Christmas events being cancelled.

Santa and his elves came calling especially for the Christmas lights switch-on.

They spoke to children in their magical grotto at Cupar Youth Cafe during the day.

And a DJ and funfair rides were set up in the town centre.

An all-day Christmas market added to the atmosphere before the lights went on at 6pm.

Our photographer, Steve Brown was in Cupar to capture some of the fun.

Cupar Youth Cafe Wellbeing Ambassadors at the Grotto in Cupar.
Joeann Cantillon of Eco Wood Crafts in Cupar Corn Exchange.
Carol Duncan from Kilmaron School.
Jasmine (10) with mum Pamela of Junella Creations.
Aurora (4) looking very pleased with her new toy.
Santa greets Aurora (4) with step dad Chris.
Santa meets Jack (7) and Lara (9) from Cupar with mum Sally and Dad Dan.
Pizza from Osteria by Simmer Kitchen.
Cormac (10), Eilidh (8) and Isla (6) from Cupar ride the tea cups.
Amelia Mason (8) from Cupar enjoying the bungie ride.
Kids dance at the barrier as they excitedly wait on Santa arriving.
Dancing for Santa!
Christmas excitement is building!
Hundreds of people brave the weather!
Having a joyful evening!
Entertaining the crowds, Castlehill Primary School pupils sing Christmas carols.
Castlehill Primary Pupils singing carols.
Cupar Citizen of the Year, Michael Fyffe.
Rishan (10), Alistar Crockett (Chair of Community Council), Citizen of the Year, Michael Fyffe and Hannah (10) plunge the switch.
Santa waves to the crowds as the lights go on.
Cupar looking festive!
The Christmas lights sparkle down Crossgate.
Santa leaves to head back to the North Pole.

 

Conversation