Best pictures from Cupar Christmas light switch-on

Hundreds of people watched as Cupar was lit up with festive cheers on Saturday.

Undeterred by Storm Bert, Cupar Christmas lights switch-on went ahead despite many other Christmas events being cancelled.

Santa and his elves came calling especially for the Christmas lights switch-on.

They spoke to children in their magical grotto at Cupar Youth Cafe during the day.

And a DJ and funfair rides were set up in the town centre.

An all-day Christmas market added to the atmosphere before the lights went on at 6pm.

Our photographer, Steve Brown was in Cupar to capture some of the fun.