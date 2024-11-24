Angus police officer risked life to save woman from falling into the North Sea 

An Angus police officer risked his own life to save a woman inches from falling into the North Sea.

PC Kieran Ritson took hold of the woman when she was just inches away from a cliff edge.

She had been suggesting she wanted to end her life in an exchange with officers as she neared the 60-foot drop.

However, PC Ritson – risking falling to his own death – stepped and removed her from the edge despite her struggling against him.

He is one of several police officers who will be recognised for lifesaving acts of bravery and commitment at an awards ceremony next week.

Angus police officer went ‘above and beyond’ to rescue woman

After his life-saving exploits, PC Ritson reacted humbly and said it was merely “what we do”.

But PI Murray Gibson, who nominated him for the award, said: “I don’t think Kieran’s bravery is just ‘what we do’ – it was above and beyond.

“In my opinion he could very well have chosen to engage the female in conversation from a safe distance, awaiting assistance from other emergency services.

“Had it not been for his bravery, the female was certainly heading towards death.”

Tayside cops nominated for commitment and bravery

A total of 29 officers have been shortlisted in six categories for the Scottish Police Federation’s annual awards.

Other nominees include PC Steven Donald who is shortlisted in the community commitment category after starting Street Soccer FC in Dundee.

The initiative helped to reduce youth disorder and improve relations between young people and the force.

PC Samantha Hogg has also been nominated for the unsung hero award for her commitment to working with teens in the city.

Meanwhile, PC Ronnie Irvine has been nominated in the cop’s cop of the year category for his work helping to shape the next generation of police officers.

PC Irvine, who has nearly four decades of combined military and police service, as been described as the “embodiment” of what a cop should be.

Alongside PC Martyn Brennan, Irvine has also been nominated for team of the year for restoring the concept of community policing in Angus.

PC Alistair Hutchison, who serves towns in Angus has been hailed as a “stalwart” for his work in reducing disorder in Montrose and Brechin.

He has been nominated for the community commitment category.

A team of mountain rescuers have also been nominated for team of the year at the awards.

PC Russell Duffy, DC Paul Morgan, DC Dan Neale and PC Blair Wilkie of the Tayside division work in the most challenging conditions amid a rise in search and rescue operations across the region.

The awards ceremony will be held at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh on Wednesday, November 27.