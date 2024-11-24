Angus police officer risked life to save woman from falling into the North Sea 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus police officer risked life to save woman from falling into the North Sea 

PC Kieran Ritson is one of several police officers across the region recognised for acts of bravery and dedication.

By Andrew Robson
Angus police officer Kieran Ritson.
PC Kieran Ritson. Image: Sandy young

An Angus police officer risked his own life to save a woman inches from falling into the North Sea.

PC Kieran Ritson took hold of the woman when she was just inches away from a cliff edge.

She had been suggesting she wanted to end her life in an exchange with officers as she neared the 60-foot drop.

However, PC Ritson – risking falling to his own death – stepped and removed her from the edge despite her struggling against him.

He is one of several police officers who will be recognised for lifesaving acts of bravery and commitment at an awards ceremony next week.

Angus police officer went ‘above and beyond’ to rescue woman

After his life-saving exploits, PC Ritson reacted humbly and said it was merely “what we do”.

But PI Murray Gibson, who nominated him for the award, said: “I don’t think Kieran’s bravery is just ‘what we do’ – it was above and beyond.

“In my opinion he could very well have chosen to engage the female in conversation from a safe distance, awaiting assistance from other emergency services.

“Had it not been for his bravery, the female was certainly heading towards death.”

Tayside cops nominated for commitment and bravery

A total of 29 officers have been shortlisted in six categories for the Scottish Police Federation’s annual awards.

Other nominees include PC Steven Donald who is shortlisted in the community commitment category after starting Street Soccer FC in Dundee.

PC Steven Donald who organised Street Soccer FC in Dundee.
PC Steven Donald who organised Street Soccer FC in Dundee. Image: Sandy Young

The initiative helped to reduce youth disorder and improve relations between young people and the force.

PC Samantha Hogg has also been nominated for the unsung hero award for her commitment to working with teens in the city.

Meanwhile, PC Ronnie Irvine has been nominated in the cop’s cop of the year category for his work helping to shape the next generation of police officers.

PC Irvine, who has nearly four decades of combined military and police service, as been described as the “embodiment” of what a cop should be.

PC Ronnie Irvine.
PC Ronnie Irvine. Image: Sandy Young

Alongside PC Martyn Brennan, Irvine has also been nominated for team of the year for restoring the concept of community policing in Angus.

PC Alistair Hutchison, who serves towns in Angus has been hailed as a “stalwart” for his work in reducing disorder in Montrose and Brechin.

He has been nominated for the community commitment category.

A team of mountain rescuers have also been nominated for team of the year at the awards.

PC Paul Morgan, PC Blair Wilkie and DC Dan Neale of Tayside division’s Mountain Rescue Team.
PC Paul Morgan, PC Blair Wilkie and DC Dan Neale of Tayside division’s Mountain Rescue Team. Image: Sandy Young

PC Russell Duffy, DC Paul Morgan, DC Dan Neale and PC Blair Wilkie of the Tayside division work in the most challenging conditions amid a rise in search and rescue operations across the region.

The awards ceremony will be held at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh on Wednesday, November 27.

Conversation