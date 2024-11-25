Dopey Dundee car thieves left prints and DNA in stolen Range Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dopey Dundee car thieves left prints and DNA in stolen Range Rovers

Robbie Mill and Ryan Robertson will be sentenced in the new year.

By Ciaran Shanks
Range Rover bonnet
The pair stole Range Rovers from Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

A pair of dopey car thieves were caught after leaving their DNA and fingerprints inside plush Range Rovers they stole from Dundee driveways.

Robbie Mill and Ryan Robertson nicked the cars in the early hours of the morning from various addresses, while acting with others.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the vehicles, which had keyless ignitions, were found in Fife towns with fake registration plates.

The pair will be sentenced in January after pleading guilty to four offences committed between October 2022 and April 2023.

Stolen Range Rovers

Prosecutor Lee Corr detailed how Mill, of Poplar Grey Court, stole two Range Rovers worth a combined £50,000 from Strathyre Avenue and Emmock Woods Crescent, respectively, on April 19 2023.

Owners of both vehicles parked their cars overnight before waking to discover them missing.

Referring to the Strathyre Avenue theft, Mr Corr said: “The vehicle was discovered in Kelty, where it was noticed the registration plates had been changed.

“The vehicle was confirmed to be the same after checking the identification number.

“An empty bottle was recovered from within and the DNA of Mr Mill was found on the mouthpiece and on the inside of the bottle can.

“A jerry can hose was recovered as well as a false front registration plate.

“It was forensically examined and Mr Mill’s fingerprints were found.

“When charged, Mr Mill said ‘I don’t know what you’re on about’.”

The second Range Rover was later traced in Cowdenbeath, again with a false registration plate.

20-year-old Mill’s prints were on the genuine front and rear plates, found inside the vehicle.

He replied to being cautioned and charged: “I never stole a Range Rover.”

Range Rover and Mini

Robertson stole a £25,000 Range Rover Sport from an address on Clattowoods Drive, which was discovered on the city’s Yarrow Terrace.

The 24-year-old’s DNA was discovered on the driver’s door handle and gear stick.

Robertson, remanded at HMP Perth, also reset a Mini Countryman which had been taken from an address in Tranent in October 2022 which was eventually found in Bridge of Earn, near Perth, in April 2023.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence on the pair until January to obtain reports.

