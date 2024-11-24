Dundee United talking points: 8 of the best as Jack Walton thwarts Rangers and the anatomy of goal that ended 13 YEARS of Ibrox league misery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United talking points: 8 of the best as Jack Walton thwarts Rangers and the anatomy of goal that ended 13 YEARS of Ibrox league misery

The Tangerines upset the odds, and the elements, to claim a 1-1 draw against the Glasgow side.

Jack Walton brilliantly blocks from Danilo.
Walton brilliantly blocks from Danilo. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United became the first team to take Premiership points off Rangers at Ibrox this season as Sam Dalby’s clinical header secured a 1-1 draw.

The Tangerines belied their disrupted preparations to produce an stoic showing in Govan and, while Vaclav Cerny cancelled out Dalby’s opener after the break, the visitors held firm.

The draw sees United remain just three points behind the Gers, while moving one point ahead of fifth-placed Motherwell.

Courier Sport was in Glasgow to analyse the action.

Belying travel chaos with gutsy showing

United’s preparations were “as bad as possible”, in the words of Jim Goodwin.

With Storm Bert creating challenging conditions on the roads and – more pertinently – a couple of accidents causing major delays on the route, the squad were on the United team bus for around four-and-a-half hours, from 9.30 a.m.

Some at Rangers were irked by the delay, feeling the weather conditions should not have been a shock (ironic given their failure to navigate the 13 miles from St Andrews to Dens Park on time last season owing, similarly, to an accident).

The scene outside Ibrox prior to kick-off.
The scene outside Ibrox prior to kick-off. Image: SNS

Nevertheless, there was only one team truly inconvenienced, and it was those in tangerine and white.

Arriving in Glasgow around 2 p.m., the team wolfed down their pre-match meal at a hotel just across the Clyde from Ibrox.

With kick-off delayed to 3.45 p.m., the team got to the stadium around 2.40 p.m. and undertook the quickest warm-up imaginable.

After hours upon hours of sedentary travel, it was little surprise to see United players cramping up in the final stages. Clement reckoned that was an attempt to “annoy” the hosts and kill momentum.

Only those who hit the deck will know.

Either way, the eight minutes of added on time was plenty.

The Dundee United players deservedly take the acclaim from their fans.
The United players deservedly take the acclaim from their fans. Image: SNS

Ultimately, this was another laudable show of guts and gumption from a United side in uniquely challenging circumstances.

8 of the best from Jack Walton

Jack Walton produced EIGHT saves at Ibrox on Saturday.

That is more than any other goalkeeper across the Premiership. By a distance. Only Hearts’ Craig Gordon (five) against Celtic came close. Dimitar Mitov of Aberdeen racked up five in Aberdeen’s defeat at St Mirren.

Dundee United's Ryan Strain hails his keeper following a stunning stop
Ryan Strain hails his keeper following a stunning stop. Image: SNS

Among the pick of the bunch, his sprawling, clawing stop to deny a wonderful Nedim Bajrami curler in the first half was tremendous. As was his poker face when the officials inexplicably awarded a goal kick.

Speed and bravery were required to thwart Danilo in the second period as the Brazilian raced on to a Cerny through-ball.

His crowning moment came when he parried an Ianis Hagi shot, sparking a melee during which Gallagher made a stunning block to deny Danilo, and Walton – on the deck – somehow managed to claw a Hamza Igamane effort clear.

The sort of save that will bring a smile to the face of goalkeeping coach Paul Mathers; those innumerable save-then-recover drills coming good on the big stage.

Dundee United's Jack Walton, left, and Rangers man Robin Propper
Walton, left, and Rangers man Robin Propper. Image: SNS

There was still time for Walton to paw away an Igamane drive from distance deep into injury time.

A tour de force from the on-loan Luton Town man.

United’s rock-solid pairing: Gallagher and Holt

United deployed a back-four from the start in a Premiership match for the first time this campaign.

A curveball. As was Goodwin’s selection of Kai Fotheringham on the flank (his efforts to quell the marauding threat of Jefte were laudable).

Gallagher and Holt embrace following a wonderful combined showing
Gallagher and Holt embrace following a wonderful combined showing. Image: SNS

The 4-4-1-1 shape saw Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt fielded as a centre-back pairing, with Emmanuel Adegboyega dropping to the bench.

Experienced, physical, composed but – as they would be the first to admit – not blessed with a great deal of pace. But it was a tactical triumph for the United boss.

Goodwin rightly surmised that Clement’s Rangers rarely seek to simply “turn” opposition defenders with a ball over the top. As such, that lack of speed was never an issue.

Kevin Holt calmly deals with the threat of Dujon Sterling
Holt calmly deals with the threat of Dujon Sterling. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, the pair cleared everything thrown into the box from wide areas.

They racked up a combined 17 clearances, while no player won more aerial duels than Gallagher (who also made the joint-most accurate passes in the United side, level with Vicko Sevelj on 18).

The anatomy of Dundee United’s ‘best goal of the season’ contender

While much of this debrief is centred on United’s character and stoicism, it would be remiss not to spotlight an outstanding opener.

Sam Dalby heads home from close range against Rangers
Sam Dalby heads home from close range. Image: SNS

Gallagher, aside from a peerless showing in his own box, started the attack with a raking cross-field pass to Will Ferry, who killed the ball immediately. Glenn Middleton, a willing runner all day, dragged Cerny out of position with a fine decoy run.

It is from that vacated space that Sevelj had all the time in the world to shape an inch-perfect delivery into the box.

Fotheringham’s smart run from outside-to-in should not be overlooked, pulling Robin Propper far too close to his centre-back partner, John Souttar. And in the gap created between the Dutchman and Jefte, Dalby ghosted in to head past Jack Butland.

A defensive horror-show from a Gers perspective. Naivety and a lack of awareness all over the shop.

But a superbly worked goal on the break by the Tangerines, which Goodwin described as: “Up there with one of the best we’ve scored all season.”

Conversation