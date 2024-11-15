Jack Walton’s Scottish Premiership podium spot as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin hails ‘overall package’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jack Walton’s Scottish Premiership podium spot as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin hails ‘overall package’

Walton has kept a clean sheet in a third of his league games this term and is a calming presence.

Jack Walton has been solid for the Tangerines
Walton has been solid for the Tangerines. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin reckons Jack Walton has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the Premiership.

The Dundee United gaffer pushed hard to bring the English stopper back to Tannadice on loan for a second successive campaign after he proved a smash-hit in the Championship last season.

In sharp contrast to the goalkeeping nightmare endured by the Tangerines in 2022/23 due to the errant form of Mark Birighitti and Carljohan Eriksson, Walton brought solidity and calmness to the Terrors’ backline.

And he has carried that form into this term, helping United to four clean sheets in 12 Premiership fixtures. Only Kasper Schmeichel and Jack Butland of Celtic and Rangers boast more shutouts.

Dundee United keeper Jack Walton at training
Walton is in his second season on loan at United. Image: SNS

“Jack has been brilliant,” lauded Goodwin.

“Statistically, when we look at the stats for each position, he’s right up there in the Premiership. I think he’s in the top three keepers in the league based on a whole host of different metrics we have.

“That’s credit to him.

“It’s such a crucial position – as I know from playing centre-half myself, at times – and the confidence a really good goalkeeper gives a back line is massive.

“He’s a good communicator, shot stopper and is getting better with his distribution all the time. The overall package is a very good one and we’re glad to have him.”

Making the step up

Walton was a history-maker in the Championship.

He kept a remarkable 19 clean sheets in 36 league appearances – a new club record for United – and conceded just 23 goals.

However, Goodwin always expected the Premiership to represent a step up for the on-loan Luton Town man. And the United gaffer insists he has been crucial to a host of fine defensive displays this term, and effectively blameless for the aberrations.

Jim Goodwin applauds the Dundee United faithful.
Jim Goodwin applauds the United faithful. Image: SNS

“We knew what he could do after having him last season in the Championship but when we spoke in the summer, I told him this would be a real step up,” continued Goodwin.

“If you look at the goals we’ve conceded, there are very few where you could say Jack should have done better. There have been situations where we’ve had to defend better – but you couldn’t point the finger solely at him for the goals we’ve conceded.

“We’re delighted with Jack, and he’s still developing and getting better all the time.

Pushed all the way

While Walton has established himself as the club’s No.1, restricting fellow summer signing Dave Richards to just two outings in the Premier Sports Cup group phase, Goodwin is quick to underline the importance of a solid, experienced deputy.

“Jack is working really hard with (goalkeeping coach) Paul Mathers and getting great support from Dave Richards, I have to say,” added Goodwin. “They are pushing each other all the time.”

