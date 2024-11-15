Jack Walton’s Scottish Premiership podium spot as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin hails ‘overall package’

Jim Goodwin reckons Jack Walton has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the Premiership.

The Dundee United gaffer pushed hard to bring the English stopper back to Tannadice on loan for a second successive campaign after he proved a smash-hit in the Championship last season.

In sharp contrast to the goalkeeping nightmare endured by the Tangerines in 2022/23 due to the errant form of Mark Birighitti and Carljohan Eriksson, Walton brought solidity and calmness to the Terrors’ backline.

And he has carried that form into this term, helping United to four clean sheets in 12 Premiership fixtures. Only Kasper Schmeichel and Jack Butland of Celtic and Rangers boast more shutouts.

“Jack has been brilliant,” lauded Goodwin.

“Statistically, when we look at the stats for each position, he’s right up there in the Premiership. I think he’s in the top three keepers in the league based on a whole host of different metrics we have.

“That’s credit to him.

“It’s such a crucial position – as I know from playing centre-half myself, at times – and the confidence a really good goalkeeper gives a back line is massive.

“He’s a good communicator, shot stopper and is getting better with his distribution all the time. The overall package is a very good one and we’re glad to have him.”

Making the step up

Walton was a history-maker in the Championship.

He kept a remarkable 19 clean sheets in 36 league appearances – a new club record for United – and conceded just 23 goals.

However, Goodwin always expected the Premiership to represent a step up for the on-loan Luton Town man. And the United gaffer insists he has been crucial to a host of fine defensive displays this term, and effectively blameless for the aberrations.

“We knew what he could do after having him last season in the Championship but when we spoke in the summer, I told him this would be a real step up,” continued Goodwin.

“If you look at the goals we’ve conceded, there are very few where you could say Jack should have done better. There have been situations where we’ve had to defend better – but you couldn’t point the finger solely at him for the goals we’ve conceded.

“We’re delighted with Jack, and he’s still developing and getting better all the time.

Pushed all the way

While Walton has established himself as the club’s No.1, restricting fellow summer signing Dave Richards to just two outings in the Premier Sports Cup group phase, Goodwin is quick to underline the importance of a solid, experienced deputy.

“Jack is working really hard with (goalkeeping coach) Paul Mathers and getting great support from Dave Richards, I have to say,” added Goodwin. “They are pushing each other all the time.”