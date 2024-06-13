Mark Birighitti in talks with former club as Dundee United flop declares: ‘I’m in my prime’

Former Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti is in talks over a return to Central Coast Mariners.

Birighitti, 33, endured a nightmare first season at Tannadice, making several high-profile blunders as the Tangerines crashed to relegation in 2022/23.

He was deemed surplus to requirements in the following campaign– not even given a squad number – but chose to remain in Scotland despite interest from Bolton, Crewe Alexandra and Hapoel Petach-Tivka.

The experienced stopper did spend a brief period on loan at Kilmarnock to provide emergency cover.

With his contract expiring at the end of last month, Birighitti is now a free agent – and has entered into discussions with the Mariners, with whom he was crowned A-League goalkeeper of the year in two successive campaigns.

He told FTBL: “We’ve been talking and hopefully we can agree to something – let’s see how it goes.

“We’re just playing the waiting game. I feel like I’m in my prime years as a keeper and it’s important to me to get back playing and enjoying the game again, because I feel like that’s when I’m at my best.”

Birighitti explains decision to turn down offers

Despite a miserable conclusion to his time at United from a footballing perspective, Birighitti is adamant he has NEVER felt as settled as he did in Scotland – and was unwilling to walk away from Tannadice unless it was the right opportunity.

He added: “It was a tricky period but, as bad as it was, it was the most settled we felt as a family, with the kids in nursery school and my wife happy.

“But obviously me not playing and not involved in match-day squads wasn’t great. When clubs get relegated, they try and cut costs and get players off the wage bill.

“But I told them if I didn’t get something I’m excited about then I wouldn’t just walk away from my contract.

“Now I just want to get back playing and doing what I love. If it’s with the Mariners, then going back there and trying to win a championship would be great. It’s also been a dream of mine to play in the Asian Champions League.”