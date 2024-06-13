Mark Birighitti in talks with former club as Dundee United flop declares: ‘I’m in my prime’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Mark Birighitti in talks with former club as Dundee United flop declares: ‘I’m in my prime’

The Australia international could join Central Coast Mariners.

Mark Birighitti at Dundee United
Mark Birighitti at Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Former Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti is in talks over a return to Central Coast Mariners.

Birighitti, 33, endured a nightmare first season at Tannadice, making several high-profile blunders as the Tangerines crashed to relegation in 2022/23.

He was deemed surplus to requirements in the following campaign– not even given a squad number – but chose to remain in Scotland despite interest from Bolton, Crewe Alexandra and Hapoel Petach-Tivka.

The experienced stopper did spend a brief period on loan at Kilmarnock to provide emergency cover.

With his contract expiring at the end of last month, Birighitti is now a free agent – and has entered into discussions with the Mariners, with whom he was crowned A-League goalkeeper of the year in two successive campaigns.

Mark Birighitti in action for Dundee United
Mark Birighitti’s time at Dundee United came to an end last month. Image: SNS

He told FTBL: “We’ve been talking and hopefully we can agree to something – let’s see how it goes.

“We’re just playing the waiting game. I feel like I’m in my prime years as a keeper and it’s important to me to get back playing and enjoying the game again, because I feel like that’s when I’m at my best.”

Birighitti explains decision to turn down offers

Despite a miserable conclusion to his time at United from a footballing perspective, Birighitti is adamant he has NEVER felt as settled as he did in Scotland – and was unwilling to walk away from Tannadice unless it was the right opportunity.

Mark Birighitti concedes a goal for Dundee United at Livingston
Birighitti endured a poor first season in Scotland, in keeping with many of his teammates that campaign. Image: SNS

He added: “It was a tricky period but, as bad as it was, it was the most settled we felt as a family, with the kids in nursery school and my wife happy.

“But obviously me not playing and not involved in match-day squads wasn’t great. When clubs get relegated, they try and cut costs and get players off the wage bill.

“But I told them if I didn’t get something I’m excited about then I wouldn’t just walk away from my contract.

“Now I just want to get back playing and doing what I love. If it’s with the Mariners, then going back there and trying to win a championship would be great. It’s also been a dream of mine to play in the Asian Champions League.”

More from Dundee United

Talented Macedonian Kristijan Trapanovski
Kristijan Trapanovski to Dundee United transfer latest as FK Shkupi kingpin says: 'They have…
The delirious Irish players celebrate the most unlikely of triumph
When Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin became a European champion – at McDiarmid Park
Miller Thomson, No.29, Mochrie and substitute Rory MacLeod are among those to lap up the celebrations with fans.
Dundee United chief hails 'one of the best environments in Scotland' for young players…
Luis Zwick, Dragutin Ristic, Rudi Skacel, Alen Ploj and Florent Sinama Pongolle (L to R) during their spells at Dundee United
From Aljofree to Zwick: The Dundee United connections to EVERY nation at Euro 2024
Dundee United have made Will Ferry (pictured in action for Cheltenham Town) their first summer signing. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Will Ferry signing illustrates major Premiership benefit for Dundee United
Dundee United legend Maurice Malpas
Maurice Malpas gets golf course pelters from Dundee fans – but United legend can't…
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham on Scotland U/21 duty
Kai Fotheringham names Dundee ace he wants to emulate as Dundee United starlet sets…
Dundee United stopper Dave Richards at Tannadice
Dave Richards on Dundee derby factor as United signing reveals Scotland road trips
Mulligan, Fotheringham and Cameron (L to R) all features for the young Scots
Dundee and Dundee United kids endure night to forget as Scotland U/21s are battered…
2
Dundee United defender Ross Graham with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Ross Graham is ready to be Dundee United's defensive rock

Conversation