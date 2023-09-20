Mark Birighitti considers Dundee United exit as Israel option emerges

Dundee United outcast Mark Birighitti could be set for a loan switch to Israel.

The Daily Record reports that the Australia international is weighing up an offer from an Israeli Premier League side after falling down the pecking order at Tannadice.

Should Birighitti be amenable to the switch, he must complete the move before the transfer window closes in Israel on Wednesday evening.

The former Central Coast Mariners goalkeeper is contracted to United until next summer but endured a nightmare debut season in Scotland last term.

The 32-year-old now finds himself behind Jack Walton, Jack Newman and Ruaridh Adams in the battle for the gloves. Indeed, he was not even assigned a squad number at the start of the season.