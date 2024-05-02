Dundee United boss reveals son’s jealously over cup-winning pic as Jim Goodwin braces for special moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United boss reveals son’s jealously over cup-winning pic as Jim Goodwin braces for special moment

The Terrors will be presented with the Scottish Championship trophy on Friday.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin lapped up his side's showing
Jim Goodwin's is looking forward to the celebrations with Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Jim Goodwin is looking forward to “what really matters” after Dundee United lift the Scottish Championship title.

The Terrors boss has been drumming it into his players to savour Friday night’s celebrations after their final match of the season versus Partick Thistle.

Goodwin knows that such days do not always come along often having picked up two winners’ medals in his career.

The Irishman won English League One as a player with Scunthorpe before picking up the Scottish League Cup as captain of St Mirren.

After the latter success in 2013, he was pictured on the Hampden pitch with his daughters Ava and Mollie.

Jim Goodwin with daughters Ava and Millie after winning the 2013 League Cup with St Mirren. Image: SNS.

His son James wasn’t born at the time and has been taunted by the image in his family home since, impatient to know when his dad’s next triumph would be.

Jim Goodwin: My son is desperate for his picture

“The best picture I have had in my career was on the pitch with my two daughters after we won the League Cup at St Mirren,” said the Scottish Championship manager of the month for April.

“My son hadn’t been born yet so he’s been desperate to get a picture of us having won something.

“He sees the picture of me with the girls and the trophy every day at home so he’s always asking when it’s going to be his turn.

Jim Goodwin saw Dundee United maintain their four-point lead at the summit of the Championship
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is looking forward to celebrating with family. Image: SNS

“It’s a big thing for him so I’m really, really looking forward to getting one done with him and the girls, albeit they’re a lot older now!

“It’s really important to cherish these moments as players because there are so many fantastic people who go through their careers and don’t win anything.

“We spoke to the group this morning about not taking things for granted and appreciate what they’ve achieved.

“When you’re a younger player it’s easy to do that.”

Dundee United ready for ‘carnival atmosphere’

Goodwin is looking to finish the season in style with a win over Partick Thistle.

Tannadice is expected to be close to full to see Dundee United lift the Scottish Championship trophy after the match.

“There will be a carnival atmosphere, there’s nearly a sell-out crowd and we want to entertain the supporters,” said Goodwin.

Dundee United will hope for a bumper following this Saturday
A bumper crowd is expected at Tannadice on Friday night. Image: SNS

“They’re coming to see the trophy being lifted but they’re also paying to see us play.

“So we want a good performance then get the families and friends onto the pitch with the players.

“Making the fans happy and making those memories with the people who support you is what really matters.”

Conversation