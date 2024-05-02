Dundee United boss reveals son’s jealously over cup-winning pic as Jim Goodwin braces for special moment

Jim Goodwin is looking forward to “what really matters” after Dundee United lift the Scottish Championship title.

The Terrors boss has been drumming it into his players to savour Friday night’s celebrations after their final match of the season versus Partick Thistle.

Goodwin knows that such days do not always come along often having picked up two winners’ medals in his career.

The Irishman won English League One as a player with Scunthorpe before picking up the Scottish League Cup as captain of St Mirren.

After the latter success in 2013, he was pictured on the Hampden pitch with his daughters Ava and Mollie.

His son James wasn’t born at the time and has been taunted by the image in his family home since, impatient to know when his dad’s next triumph would be.

Jim Goodwin: My son is desperate for his picture

“The best picture I have had in my career was on the pitch with my two daughters after we won the League Cup at St Mirren,” said the Scottish Championship manager of the month for April.

“My son hadn’t been born yet so he’s been desperate to get a picture of us having won something.

“He sees the picture of me with the girls and the trophy every day at home so he’s always asking when it’s going to be his turn.

“It’s a big thing for him so I’m really, really looking forward to getting one done with him and the girls, albeit they’re a lot older now!

“It’s really important to cherish these moments as players because there are so many fantastic people who go through their careers and don’t win anything.

“We spoke to the group this morning about not taking things for granted and appreciate what they’ve achieved.

“When you’re a younger player it’s easy to do that.”

Dundee United ready for ‘carnival atmosphere’

Goodwin is looking to finish the season in style with a win over Partick Thistle.

Tannadice is expected to be close to full to see Dundee United lift the Scottish Championship trophy after the match.

“There will be a carnival atmosphere, there’s nearly a sell-out crowd and we want to entertain the supporters,” said Goodwin.

“They’re coming to see the trophy being lifted but they’re also paying to see us play.

“So we want a good performance then get the families and friends onto the pitch with the players.

“Making the fans happy and making those memories with the people who support you is what really matters.”