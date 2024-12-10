Dundee United fans react to ‘greatest kit in history of world football’ as club launches gaming-inspired third strip

Dundee United have revealed a new gaming-inspired third kit – and the club’s fans have taken to social media with their reactions.

The new purple shirt, made by Errea, features an ‘8-bit’ pattern, in tribute to Dundee’s computer games industry.

And it has sparked a big reaction amongst the club’s supporters.

Many seem to be huge fans of the club’s bold new look, with a smaller number unconvinced by the eye-catching design.

United are set to wear the kit for the first time in this weekend’s clash with Motherwell at Fir Park and first team players will also sport the club’s new look at Tuesday night’s 2025 calendar signing at Tenpin Dundee.

X user @Garzinho could not be a bigger fan of the design, responding to the first images of the shirt with maximum enthusiasm.

They said: “I see what you’ve done there. You’ve released the greatest kit in the history of world football. Congratulations.”

Richard Price (@derailedexpress) was another to express his approval, saying simply: “I’ll have one please. Long sleeve. 4XL.”

Byron Smith (@byronthearab) added his voice to the chorus of approval, offering: “Obvious purchase here fair enough.”

But while a clear majority of fans appear in favour of United’s bold new third kit, a few remain unsure.

Brian (@united_boy2002) acknowledged the likelihood for dissent, saying: “Oh my God I love it, it’s definitely going to split opinion though.”

Yuk.

United fan @FWE_DND appeared turned off by the design and compared it unfavourably with the classic United away kit from 1994.

They said: “Yuk. It’s no grey/black stripe or Jackson Pollock.”