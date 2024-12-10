Dundee United fans react to ‘greatest kit in history of world football’ as club launches gaming-inspired third strip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Dundee United fans react to ‘greatest kit in history of world football’ as club launches gaming-inspired third strip

United have unveiled a third kit inspired by Dundee's computer games industry.

By Reporter
Dundee United launched their new third kit at Tenpin in the city. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC
Dundee United have revealed a new gaming-inspired third kit – and the club’s fans have taken to social media with their reactions.

The new purple shirt, made by Errea, features an ‘8-bit’ pattern, in tribute to Dundee’s computer games industry.

And it has sparked a big reaction amongst the club’s supporters.

Many seem to be huge fans of the club’s bold new look, with a smaller number unconvinced by the eye-catching design.

Glenn Middleton sports United’s new third kit while trying out an arcade game. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC

United are set to wear the kit for the first time in this weekend’s clash with Motherwell at Fir Park and first team players will also sport the club’s new look at Tuesday night’s 2025 calendar signing at Tenpin Dundee.

X user @Garzinho could not be a bigger fan of the design, responding to the first images of the shirt with maximum enthusiasm.

They said: “I see what you’ve done there. You’ve released the greatest kit in the history of world football. Congratulations.”

Richard Price (@derailedexpress) was another to express his approval, saying simply: “I’ll have one please. Long sleeve. 4XL.”

Byron Smith (@byronthearab) added his voice to the chorus of approval, offering: “Obvious purchase here fair enough.”

But while a clear majority of fans appear in favour of United’s bold new third kit, a few remain unsure.

Brian (@united_boy2002) acknowledged the likelihood for dissent, saying: “Oh my God I love it, it’s definitely going to split opinion though.”

United fan @FWE_DND appeared turned off by the design and compared it unfavourably with the classic United away kit from 1994.

They said: “Yuk. It’s no grey/black stripe or Jackson Pollock.”

