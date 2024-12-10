Mixed reviews for new Netflix Christmas film starring Dundee actor Brian Cox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mixed reviews for new Netflix Christmas film starring Dundee actor Brian Cox

The Dundonian plays Santa in the festive flick.

By Finn Nixon
Brian Cox plays Santa in the new Netflix film That Christmas. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A new animated Christmas film starring Dundee actor Brian Cox has received mixed reviews after being released on Netflix.

The Succession star provides the voice of Santa in That Christmas, which came out on Netflix on December 4.

In the film, the fictional Suffolk town of Wellington-on-Sea is hit by a snow storm – which separates the children from their parents and forces them to change their Christmas plans.

The movie was co-written by Richard Curtis, whose other hits include Love Actually.

Is Brian Cox film That Christmas a ‘heart-warming’ comedy according to reviews?

Netflix describes the movie as a “heart-warming comedy” – but not everyone agrees.

That Christmas has attracted a score of 59% based on critics’ reviews on website Rotten Tomatoes but ranks higher (75%) based on audience reviews.

One reviewer described the film as “wish-list thin”.

Another reviewer said it had “its heart in the right place”, but that “unfortunately, it’s all a bit of a bore”.

While another suggested that it had wrongly calculated its target audience, adding that if it had achieved this “the end result might not have been so grating”.

That Christmas. Image: Netflix
The film has mixed reviews. Image: Netflix

Some comments were more complimentary though, with one reviewer praising it as “big-hearted” and as a “gift well worth unwrapping”.

Another commented that it “belongs on Santa’s nice list”.

And two reviewers argued it was “a sweet little Christmas movie” and “a charming festive treat”.

Meanwhile, the leading film website IMDB rates That Christmas at 6.8 out of 10 stars based on viewers’ reactions.

The Courier has taken a look at eight films and TV shows shot in Dundee – including Succession, starring Cox.

Conversation