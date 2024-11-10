8 films and TV shows shot in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8 films and TV shows shot in Dundee

Brian Cox, Martin Compston and Stereophonics rocker Kelly Jones have starred in footage shot in the city.

By Ben MacDonald
The V&A can be seen on an episode of Succession
The V&A Museum features in an episode of Succession. Image: Sky/HBO

Hollywood star James McAvoy was spotted across Dundee last week shooting scenes for his directorial debut.

The film, titled California Schemin’, is based on a true story about two rappers from the area conning the music industry by adopting American accents.

McAvoy and his team filmed at locations such as Hilltown and Tannadice Street.

Production companies have identified the city as the perfect backdrop in the past few decades.

The Courier takes a look at other TV shows and films that have been shot in Dundee.

Traces

Co-written by Val McDermid, the drama starred Martin Compston and was based in the fictional University of Tayside.

Traces followed three forensic professionals based at the university who were forced to uncover the truth of a murder case.

Areas including Wellington Street and the Tay Road Bridge were used for the show.

Compston played Daniel MacAfee, a construction company director who was the love interest of main character Emma Hedges.

Gregory’s Girl actor John Gordon Sinclair and the late Janey Godley also appeared in the series.

Emma Hedges actress Molly Windsor before shooting a scene on Wellington Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Succession

The city had an entire episode of the HBO smash hit dedicated to it during the show’s second series.

The episode follows the Roy family, led by Brian Cox’s patriarch Logan, as they celebrate the mogul’s 50th year in the business.

The V&A was used for the celebrations, with Magdalen Green and Dundee University also spotted in the episode.

Last year, Cox hit out at the show’s creators after they originally had Roy coming from Quebec, Canada.

Brian Cox’s Logan Roy stands outside Dundee University. Image: Sky/HBO

Schemers

In 2019, music producer Dave McLean released a film about his rise from gig promoter to Scottish entertainment kingpin.

Set in 1979 Dundee, the film follows a young Dave as he sets out to become a gig promoter after the end of his football career.

Threatened by a local gangster who owns all the city’s venues, Dave attempts to bring metal giants Iron Maiden for a gig in the city.

The Caird Hall, Beat Generator and the old Groucho’s record store were used for the film.

Dave later became the manager of Pure Morning band Placebo.

Cast members Conor Berry, Sean Connor and Grant R Keelan attended a screening of Schemers. Image: Chris Sumner

Bob Servant Independent

Neil Forsyth brought his burger-flipping character to life for two seasons on BBC.

Set in Broughty Ferry, the show had Brian Cox returning to his hometown to play Servant, with Only an Excuse creator Jonathan Watson playing his right-hand man Frank.

The show featured cameo appearances from Scottish stars including Sanjeev Kohli, Greg McHugh, Shirley Henderson and Alex Norton.

The character’s creator, Neil Forsyth, recently revealed he has dreamt of seeing another of his creations, Guilt, return in Dundee.

Brian Cox and Jonathan Watson starred in Bob Servant Independent. Image: BBC

Silent Witness

In the two-part 2014 episode ‘In a Lonely Place’, forensic pathologists Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodsgon head to Scotland, with Tay Bridge used as a backdrop for several scenes.

In the episode, the pair are called to help investigate the murder of a dancer found in a remote forest.

Joining Emilia Fox on the show was Traces star Martin Compston, who played rural detective DS Jason Ross.

A section of the show also sees a group of men smoking outside the Taxi Club on Stirling Street.

The Taxi Club featured on an episode of Silent Witness. Image: BBC

An Englishman Abroad

Whitehall Theatre was transformed into a Moscow theatre for the BBC drama, broadcast in November 1983.

Set in the Russian capital, the film is based on the true story of a meeting between actress Coral Browne with double agent Guy Burgess.

Christabel

The four-part mini series, broadcast on BBC Two in 1988, starred a young Elizabeth Hurley in the title role.

To help provide a backdrop for the show’s 1940s Berlin setting, part of the series was filmed at the disused Camperdown Works jute mill complex.

Don’t Let the Devil Take Another Day

In 2019, Stereophonics rocker Kelly Jones was the primary focus of a documentary highlighting the personal consequences behind some of the band’s best-loved hits.

The film follows Jones across the UK during a solo tour, with footage from his show at the Caird Hall included.

