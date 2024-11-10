8 films and TV shows shot in Dundee

Hollywood star James McAvoy was spotted across Dundee last week shooting scenes for his directorial debut.

The film, titled California Schemin’, is based on a true story about two rappers from the area conning the music industry by adopting American accents.

McAvoy and his team filmed at locations such as Hilltown and Tannadice Street.

Production companies have identified the city as the perfect backdrop in the past few decades.

The Courier takes a look at other TV shows and films that have been shot in Dundee.

Traces

Co-written by Val McDermid, the drama starred Martin Compston and was based in the fictional University of Tayside.

Traces followed three forensic professionals based at the university who were forced to uncover the truth of a murder case.

Areas including Wellington Street and the Tay Road Bridge were used for the show.

Compston played Daniel MacAfee, a construction company director who was the love interest of main character Emma Hedges.

Gregory’s Girl actor John Gordon Sinclair and the late Janey Godley also appeared in the series.

Succession

The city had an entire episode of the HBO smash hit dedicated to it during the show’s second series.

The episode follows the Roy family, led by Brian Cox’s patriarch Logan, as they celebrate the mogul’s 50th year in the business.

The V&A was used for the celebrations, with Magdalen Green and Dundee University also spotted in the episode.

Last year, Cox hit out at the show’s creators after they originally had Roy coming from Quebec, Canada.

Schemers

In 2019, music producer Dave McLean released a film about his rise from gig promoter to Scottish entertainment kingpin.

Set in 1979 Dundee, the film follows a young Dave as he sets out to become a gig promoter after the end of his football career.

Threatened by a local gangster who owns all the city’s venues, Dave attempts to bring metal giants Iron Maiden for a gig in the city.

The Caird Hall, Beat Generator and the old Groucho’s record store were used for the film.

Dave later became the manager of Pure Morning band Placebo.

Bob Servant Independent

Neil Forsyth brought his burger-flipping character to life for two seasons on BBC.

Set in Broughty Ferry, the show had Brian Cox returning to his hometown to play Servant, with Only an Excuse creator Jonathan Watson playing his right-hand man Frank.

The show featured cameo appearances from Scottish stars including Sanjeev Kohli, Greg McHugh, Shirley Henderson and Alex Norton.

The character’s creator, Neil Forsyth, recently revealed he has dreamt of seeing another of his creations, Guilt, return in Dundee.

Silent Witness

In the two-part 2014 episode ‘In a Lonely Place’, forensic pathologists Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodsgon head to Scotland, with Tay Bridge used as a backdrop for several scenes.

In the episode, the pair are called to help investigate the murder of a dancer found in a remote forest.

Joining Emilia Fox on the show was Traces star Martin Compston, who played rural detective DS Jason Ross.

A section of the show also sees a group of men smoking outside the Taxi Club on Stirling Street.

An Englishman Abroad

Whitehall Theatre was transformed into a Moscow theatre for the BBC drama, broadcast in November 1983.

Set in the Russian capital, the film is based on the true story of a meeting between actress Coral Browne with double agent Guy Burgess.

Christabel

The four-part mini series, broadcast on BBC Two in 1988, starred a young Elizabeth Hurley in the title role.

To help provide a backdrop for the show’s 1940s Berlin setting, part of the series was filmed at the disused Camperdown Works jute mill complex.

Don’t Let the Devil Take Another Day

In 2019, Stereophonics rocker Kelly Jones was the primary focus of a documentary highlighting the personal consequences behind some of the band’s best-loved hits.

The film follows Jones across the UK during a solo tour, with footage from his show at the Caird Hall included.