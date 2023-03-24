Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn

The Hollywood star claims show creator Jesse Armstrong initially snubbed his suggestion Logan Roy should have a Scottish background.

By Reporter
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.

Brian Cox claims Succession creator Jesse Armstrong initially snubbed his suggestion Logan Roy should have a Scottish background.

Show bosses eventually decided the media mogul should come from Dundee, just like the actor.

But the U-turn came nine episodes in to the first series of the blockbuster HBO drama, which airs in the UK on Sky Atlantic.

That’s after writers reversed plans to reveal, ahead of the wedding of Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), that Logan was born in Quebec.

The eighth instalment of series two saw Cox and his co-stars come to the City of Discovery.

‘That’s where I was born!’

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Friday, the 76-year-old said: “Don’t get me started on them (writers).

“I love them, but they do things…let me give you an example.

“When the show was pitched to me, I knew straight away when the pitch came from Jesse and Adam (McKay, executive producer) I knew this was going to be a hit, a really great show.

“I suggested to them I could play this guy with a Scottish background.

“But Jesse said: ‘No! He’s got to be American! He’s got to be American!’

“Adam McKay thought it was a great idea but Jesse wouldn’t have it – ‘He’s got to come from the states’.

Brian Cox after opening London Stock Exchange to celebrate season four of Succession. Image: Will Ireland/Shutterstock.

“It comes to my birthday (in the script) and Peter Friedman (who plays Logan’s right-hand man Frank) has to make this speech and he says I’m born in Quebec.

“As far as I know, Quebec is in Canada, not in the US, but that’s one of the things they throw at you and you adjust accordingly.

“For nine episodes I’m playing this mid-Atlantic Canadian-American character.

“And then in the ninth episode, we’re doing the wedding scene and Peter says: ‘Oh by the way they’ve changed your birthplace. You’re no longer born in Quebec.

“I say: ‘Where am I born?’ He goes to his device and looks and says: ‘Somewhere called Dundee, Scotland’. ‘That’s where I was born!’

“He’s like: ‘Well that’s a coincidence!’ I said: ‘That’s a hell of a coincidence!’

Some of Succession’s Dundee scenes.

“Jesse, the writers…they don’t explain the situation. They say: ‘We thought it’d be a little surprise.’

“I said: ‘It’s a hell of a you-know-what surprise!’”

The Dundee episode saw Cox’s feared alter-ego reluctantly return to the city to celebrate 50 years in the news business by dedicating a journalism school bearing his name.

Brian Cox as Dundee-born Logan Roy in the hit HBO series Succession. Photo: HBO/Kobal/Shutterstock.

An open call in the Hilltown for 350 extras was made by Scottish agents GBM Casting in preparation for filming, which took place in June 2019.

Scenes were shot at Gleneagles Hotel, Dundee University and the V&A, which was the setting for a surprise dinner to mark Logan’s landmark anniversary.

It also saw son Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) surprised his father with a cringe-worthy rap while wearing a custom Logan Roy-themed baseball jersey.

Co-star’s surprise

Cox – who opened the London Stock Exchange on Friday morning – also claims show chiefs didn’t tell co-star Sarah Snook the fourth series, which starts on Monday, would be its last.

He said: “Things get revealed to you (in the scripts). Sarah Snook didn’t even know until she read the script for the final episode that it was finishing.

“Nobody told her. You’re an actor, you know what it’s like.

“They treat you with the contempt they think you deserve.”

