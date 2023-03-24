Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews have tackled a blaze in a bus at Glenrothes bus station.

Two appliances were called to the incident involving a single-decker vehicle at around 8.25am on Friday.

Details on the operator of the bus and the cause of the blaze have not been confirmed.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish and Fire Rescue Service said: “Two fire appliances were dispatched from Glenrothes fire station and on arrival found a single-deck vehicle to be alight.

“Officers using breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet brought the fire under control and the stop call was given at 8.54am.

“No one was on the bus at the time and there have been no reports of any injuries as a result of the fire.

“Both crews left the scene a short time after.”

Police were also in attendance, while Stagecoach East Scotland tweeted to say some services were departing from different stances while the incident was dealt with.