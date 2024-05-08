St Andrews school pupils to honour Eric Liddell’s Olympic glory centenary with 680-mile relay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews school pupils to honour Eric Liddell’s Olympic glory centenary with 680-mile relay

The Scottish runner's remarkable story was portrayed in the Oscar-winning movie Chariots of Fire.

By Claire Warrender
The St Leonard's pupils taking part in the Eric Liddell centenary event
The St Leonards pupils taking part in the event - Jill Reppenhagen, Madeleine Fleetham, Paddy Pennycook, Kirsten Main, Maya Turton-Pheby, Sarah Lawrence and Grace Halden, Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

It’s 100 years since Scots runner Eric Liddell set a world record at the Paris Olympics.

And the devout Christian, who refused to run on a Sunday, will forever be associated with St Andrews thanks to the iconic opening scene of Oscar-winning Chariots of Fire, set on the West Sands.

Filming the movie Chariots of Fire on the West Sands, St Andrews.

Now a group of school pupils from the town are preparing to honour Liddell’s legacy by taking part in a gruelling challenge in his name.

Six youngsters from St Leonards School will run 680 miles from the French capital to St Andrews, culminating in a sprint along the beach used in the 1981 movie.

And they will be joined by pupils from Liddell’s old school Eltham College.

Organised to coincide with the Olympics’ return to Paris this summer, the aim is to raise as much cash as possible for local charities, all of which support young people.

The entire event has been organised by the school pupils themselves and they’ve already raised more than £15,000.

Eric Liddell tribute from Paris to St Andrews

The 17-year-old St Andrews students taking part are Sarah Lawrence, Paddy Pennycook. Tom Mifsud, Jill Reppenhagen, Maya Turton-Phelby and Kirsten Main.

They are part of the organising committee, led by fellow-pupils Maddie Fleetham, Grace Haldan, Noah Dollenger and Violet Harrus.

The St Leonards School pupils taking part in the Eric Liddell challenge
Some of the St Andrews pupils involved in organising the Eric Liddell centenary challenge. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

And their epic relay begins at the British Embassy in Paris.

It is close to the Scots Kirk, where Liddell famously declared he would not run on a Sunday.

From there, the group will run to Eltham in London, then through Cambridge, Hull, Edinburgh and on to St Andrews.

They will finish with the St Andrews Parkrun at Craigtoun Park on June 1.

And they hope to find enough energy to take part in the annual Chariots of Fire beach race on the West Sands the following day.

‘A fitting tribute to a remarkable legacy’

St Leonards School senior deputy head Dawn Pemberton said: “It’s been a massive project.

“It’s all pupil-led. They’ve prepared the route and got in touch with companies to sponsor them.

“They’re running 680 miles over the course of a week.

“And they’ll be sleeping in campervans and on the ferry, with a full support team by their side.

“The relay is a fitting tribute to a remarkable legacy and we’re all very proud of them.”

Who is Eric Liddell?

Eric Liddell was born in 1902 to Scottish missionary parents.

At the 1924 summer Olympics in Paris, he refused to run the heats for his favoured 100 metres because they were held on a Sunday.

Eric Liddell winning the 400m flat race at the Olympic Games in Paris, 1924.

Instead, he competed in and won the 400m, which took place on a weekday.

The following year, he moved to China to work as a missionary teacher.

And he stayed there until his death in a Japanese interment camp in 1945.

His Olympic training and racing, along with his religious convictions, are depicted in Chariots of Fire, with Liddell played by Scottish actor Ian Charleson.

