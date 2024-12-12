Operations resume at Fife paper mill after huge fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Operations resume at Fife paper mill after huge fire

The damage at Sapphire Paper Mill in Leslie was contained to a small area.

By James Simpson

Operations at a Fife paper mill have resumed after a huge fire.

Thirteen fire crews and specialist resources spent more than a day tackling the fire at  Sapphire Paper Mill on Glenwood Road, Leslie, from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Fourstones Paper Mill Co Ltd, which runs Sapphire Mill, says the blaze was kept contained, meaning operations could resume today (Thursday).

The cause has not been revealed but the fire is believed to have started in an outside storage area.

Fife paper mill fire ‘confined to raw material store’

A statement from the firm said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service managed to contain the incident to a small area of the site.

“The affected areas were confined to a raw material store.

Emergency services at Sapphire Paper Mill in Leslie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We are pleased to confirm that the core operational areas of the site were not impacted, and there has been no loss of vital infrastructure.

“Our deepest thanks go to our incredible staff for their quick response and efficiency following procedure.

“We also extend our gratitude to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and all others who assisted during this time.”

It added: “A fire investigation was concluded within 24 hours, confirming no criminal activity.

“Staff have since been allowed to return to the site.

Flames shooting from Sapphire Paper Mill in Leslie at the height of the fire. Image: Supplied

“We are pleased to confirm that production at Sapphire Mill has resumed on December 12, within 48 hours after the incident.”

Scott Norman, the health and safety manager at the site, said: “Safety inspections including structural inspections have been carried out and the site has been declared safe by the fire brigade.

“Ongoing fire monitoring is being carried out by staff.”

Conversation