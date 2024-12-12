Operations resume at Fife paper mill after huge fire

Operations at a Fife paper mill have resumed after a huge fire.

Thirteen fire crews and specialist resources spent more than a day tackling the fire at Sapphire Paper Mill on Glenwood Road, Leslie, from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Fourstones Paper Mill Co Ltd, which runs Sapphire Mill, says the blaze was kept contained, meaning operations could resume today (Thursday).

The cause has not been revealed but the fire is believed to have started in an outside storage area.

Fife paper mill fire ‘confined to raw material store’

A statement from the firm said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service managed to contain the incident to a small area of the site.

“The affected areas were confined to a raw material store.

“We are pleased to confirm that the core operational areas of the site were not impacted, and there has been no loss of vital infrastructure.

“Our deepest thanks go to our incredible staff for their quick response and efficiency following procedure.

“We also extend our gratitude to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and all others who assisted during this time.”

It added: “A fire investigation was concluded within 24 hours, confirming no criminal activity.

“Staff have since been allowed to return to the site.

“We are pleased to confirm that production at Sapphire Mill has resumed on December 12, within 48 hours after the incident.”

Scott Norman, the health and safety manager at the site, said: “Safety inspections including structural inspections have been carried out and the site has been declared safe by the fire brigade.

“Ongoing fire monitoring is being carried out by staff.”