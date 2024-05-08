Drink-driver tells court he downed nearly a gallon of Tennent’s lager waiting for police after A9 van crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Drink-driver tells court he downed nearly a gallon of Tennent’s lager waiting for police after A9 van crash

Film industry worker Thomas Daley tried to claim post-crash drinking, telling his trial he consumed eight or nine cans while waiting for police.

By Jamie Buchan
Tennent's drinker Thomas Daley
Thomas Daley claims he drank 8 or 9 tins of Tennent's - nearly a gallon - while waiting for police in his crashed van.

A film industry worker charged with drink-driving after an A9 van crash near Perth tried to convince a court he downed “nearly a gallon” of Tennent’s lager while waiting on police.

Thomas Daley took a sharp turn near Bankfoot and tipped his white Ford Transit van onto its side.

He had to be rescued from the vehicle by a passer-by who used a hammer to shatter his windscreen.

Daley returned a breathalyser reading of more than four times the legal limit but denied he had been drinking before the smash.

At his trial in Perth Sheriff Court, the 27-year-old claimed he drank “eight or nine” cans of Tennent’s while waiting for police to show up.

Tennent's lager cans
Thomas Daley claimed he sank eight or nine tins of Tennent’s in the crashed van.

The outrageous claim was rejected by Sheriff Neil Kinnear, who described it as a “somewhat unusual reaction.”

The sheriff fined Daley £750 and banned him from driving for 30 months.

Adrenaline through the roof

Daley, whose TV and film career has been put on hold, crashed on the A9 near the B867 Bankfoot junction in the early hours of July 23 2021.

“There was a sharp turn on the road,” he told his trial.

“It was a sharp turn, there was a lack of light and I wasn’t familiar with the area.

“I veered off the side of the road and the van ended up on its side.”

Thomas Daley leaves Perth Sheriff Court
Thomas Daley claims he drank eight or nine cans of Tennent’s lager while waiting for police.

Daley, from Paisley, said a passer-by came to his rescue, then called emergency services.

“He had a hammer and pulled the windscreen off to get me out.”

Asked why he did not call police himself, Daley said: “I was a bit stressed and overwhelmed.

“I couldn’t find my mobile in the van.”

He said: “Once the van crashed, my adrenalin was through the roof so I started drinking.”

Daley said he got stuck into a 10-pack of Tennent’s lager bought earlier and sitting in the passenger footwell.

Thomas Daley crashed his van on the A9 near the B867 Bankfoot junction

He estimated he drank about eight or nine cans in the space of an hour.

The court heard officers came about 17 minutes after the accident was first reported at 4.38am.

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie questioned Daley about his drinking.

“By my calculations, you were averaging about a can every eight minutes,” he said.

“It was the stress of being stuck in the van,” replied Daley, who reckoned he crashed just after 4am.

Account was ‘difficult to accept’

Sheriff Kinnear told Daley: “Based on your own account, you drank approximately eight or nine cans of beer within an hour.

“Different people have different tolerances – I accept that – but that’s around four litres of lager.

“That seems to me to be a somewhat unusual reaction.

“You may well have been shocked by the accident, but while waiting you then drink nearly a gallon of beer – I find that difficult to accept.

“And for that reason I am not satisfied by your explanation.”

Perth Sheriff Court

Daley was found guilty of drink-driving (94mics/ 22).

The court heard Daley required a driving licence for work in the TV and film world.

“His employment has been put on hold, pending the outcome of this case,” his lawyer said.

In 2020, Daley was fined £400 at Paisley Sheriff Court after setting fire to his Vauxhall Corsa in the early hours of the morning, while high on a cocktail of ecstasy, anti-depressants and alcohol.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

James Haggerty
Fife creep behind bars after meeting fellow pervert in St Andrews
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Fined £10 per centimetre
Tommy Craig.
Dundee man who watched 'bad things' given unpaid work
Raymond Thomson
Nappy-obsessed Fife predator sent sick pictures to Facebook seller
The trio appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dundee car theft trio targeted three vehicles outside Arbroath house
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Boxer Decca Heggie freed on bail
Gavin Ross
Forfar sex pest dropped trousers to police after brandishing wooden brush in Factory Shop
Jay Buchan
Paedophile hunter sentenced six years after chaotic Forfar confrontation
George Dewar
Repeat drug-driver chucked cocaine over wall after Fife crash
Michael Cosgrove. Image: Facebook
Dundee guitarist who bought stun gun after neighbour 'threatened to murder him' faces 5-year…