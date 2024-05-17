Mechanic ‘drove around drinking Tennent’s’ before A90 smash which injured motorist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mechanic ‘drove around drinking Tennent’s’ before A90 smash which injured motorist

Richard Henderson admitted causing Jack McGuire serious injury when he charged out of a junction into the path of his car.

By Jamie Buchan
Richard Henderson
Richard Henderson appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A Tennent’s swigging mechanic caused a horrific smash on the A90.

Richard Henderson charged through a Give Way junction and into the path of a Hyundai, driven by Jack McGuire.

The vehicle went off the road, crashed through a road sign and struck a street lamp.

When police approached Henderson, standing next to the wreckage of his Vauxhall Corsa, he confessed he had been driving around while drinking lager.

Henderson admitted causing the crash near the A90 Tealing junction in November 2023. Image: Google

The 43-year-old car mechanic appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted causing Mr McGuire serious injury by careless driving, while over the limit, on the same day his divorce came through.

“Well, this is a big day for you,” the sheriff told him.

No time to react

The crash happened at the Tealing junction of the A90 Forfar to Dundee stretch on November 27 last year.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said there was a high volume of traffic on the road as Henderson approached to turn north towards Forfar.

Richard Henderson appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The prosecutor said: “This intended manoeuvre required the accused to cross the southbound carriageway and enter the northbound lane.

“On arriving at the Give Way line, he failed to observe Mr McGuire and continued out into lane one, directly into his path.

“Mr McGuire saw the accused move out from the junction but he had insufficient time to react.”

They collided and the front of Henderson’s car was “significantly damaged,” said Ms Drummond.

“The impact caused it to spin in an anti-clockwise direction, coming to rest in the southbound lane.

“Mr McGuire’s car also sustained significant damage, left the carriageway and collided with a road sign and street lamp, before coming to rest in the undergrowth.”

Tennent’s in the footwell

“Passing members of the public helped move the accused’s vehicle from the southbound lane to a safe location nearby,” as emergency services were called Ms Drummond said.

“His motor vehicle was written off and he has lost his no claims bonus.”

She added: “The accused was traced by police standing next to his damaged motor vehicle.

“He stated he was uninjured but he said he expected to be arrested as he had been drinking alcohol.

“He went on to explain he had been driving around while consuming beer.

“An open pack of Tennent’s lager was within the footwell.

“On examination, five tins were found to be absent.”

Tennent's lager cans
Henderson had been drinking Tennent’s in the lead-up to the accident.

Henderson was arrested and provided a blood sample three hours after the crash, which showed he was just over the legal limit (55mgs/ 50).

The court was told Mr McGuire suffered a broken elbow and had to endure a series of physiotherapy sessions.

“He said he was sore for five weeks but still experiences occasional pain,” the fiscal depute said.

Fined and banned

Representing himself, Henderson, of Don Street, Forfar, told Sheriff Mungo Bovey: “Ever since the accident, I have tried to stop drinking.

“I have not driven a vehicle since.”

Forfar Sheriff Court
Henderson appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

He said he was not sure if he would be able to keep his job as a mechanic and MOT tester.

Henderson told the court he had been in a “low mood” and was going through a divorce at the time.

“I only found out this morning that I’m officially divorced.”

The sheriff said: “Oh really? Well, this is a big day for you then.”

He disqualified Henderson from driving for two years and fined him £1,000.

