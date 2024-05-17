Mechanic ‘drove around drinking Tennent’s’ before A90 smash which injured motorist

A Tennent’s swigging mechanic caused a horrific smash on the A90.

Richard Henderson charged through a Give Way junction and into the path of a Hyundai, driven by Jack McGuire.

The vehicle went off the road, crashed through a road sign and struck a street lamp.

When police approached Henderson, standing next to the wreckage of his Vauxhall Corsa, he confessed he had been driving around while drinking lager.

The 43-year-old car mechanic appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted causing Mr McGuire serious injury by careless driving, while over the limit, on the same day his divorce came through.

“Well, this is a big day for you,” the sheriff told him.

No time to react

The crash happened at the Tealing junction of the A90 Forfar to Dundee stretch on November 27 last year.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said there was a high volume of traffic on the road as Henderson approached to turn north towards Forfar.

The prosecutor said: “This intended manoeuvre required the accused to cross the southbound carriageway and enter the northbound lane.

“On arriving at the Give Way line, he failed to observe Mr McGuire and continued out into lane one, directly into his path.

“Mr McGuire saw the accused move out from the junction but he had insufficient time to react.”

They collided and the front of Henderson’s car was “significantly damaged,” said Ms Drummond.

“The impact caused it to spin in an anti-clockwise direction, coming to rest in the southbound lane.

“Mr McGuire’s car also sustained significant damage, left the carriageway and collided with a road sign and street lamp, before coming to rest in the undergrowth.”

Tennent’s in the footwell

“Passing members of the public helped move the accused’s vehicle from the southbound lane to a safe location nearby,” as emergency services were called Ms Drummond said.

“His motor vehicle was written off and he has lost his no claims bonus.”

She added: “The accused was traced by police standing next to his damaged motor vehicle.

“He stated he was uninjured but he said he expected to be arrested as he had been drinking alcohol.

“He went on to explain he had been driving around while consuming beer.

“An open pack of Tennent’s lager was within the footwell.

“On examination, five tins were found to be absent.”

Henderson was arrested and provided a blood sample three hours after the crash, which showed he was just over the legal limit (55mgs/ 50).

The court was told Mr McGuire suffered a broken elbow and had to endure a series of physiotherapy sessions.

“He said he was sore for five weeks but still experiences occasional pain,” the fiscal depute said.

Fined and banned

Representing himself, Henderson, of Don Street, Forfar, told Sheriff Mungo Bovey: “Ever since the accident, I have tried to stop drinking.

“I have not driven a vehicle since.”

He said he was not sure if he would be able to keep his job as a mechanic and MOT tester.

Henderson told the court he had been in a “low mood” and was going through a divorce at the time.

“I only found out this morning that I’m officially divorced.”

The sheriff said: “Oh really? Well, this is a big day for you then.”

He disqualified Henderson from driving for two years and fined him £1,000.

