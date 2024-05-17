Fife firm’s 90 employees now co-owners after move to secure future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife firm’s 90 employees now co-owners after move to secure future

The civil engineering firm said employee ownership will protect its “core values”.

By Rob McLaren
T&N Gilmartin staff Scott Mercer, Peter Reilly, Donna McElhinney, Raymond Hope and Philip McElhinney. Image; T&N Gilmartin
T&N Gilmartin staff Scott Mercer, Peter Reilly, Donna McElhinney, Raymond Hope and Philip McElhinney. Image; T&N Gilmartin

A Fife firm’s 90 staff are now co-owners in the business after moving to employee ownership.

Cupar-based T&N Gilmartin, which can trace its roots back 68 years, is now owned by its workers.

The contracting firm specialises in landscaping, civil engineering, grounds maintenance, street lighting and surfacing.

The entire shareholding of the business has been placed in an employee ownership trust.

Company success down to employees says MD

Originally set up by Tommie Gilmartin Snr in 1956, the company remained in the Gilmartin family for three generations.

Current shareholders Philip and Donna McElhinney took over the company in 2016. They previously worked in the family business for many years.

Mr McElhinney said: “The success of our company is down to the hard work and dedication of our loyal workforce.

“We have been able to build upon the solid foundations established by previous generations of family and work colleagues to ensure the company continues to prosper in the long term.

T&N Gilmartin premises in Cupar. Image: Donna McElhinney

“In planning for the future, it was important to us that the core values of the company remain.

“A sale to a third party was an option. However, we felt it was not in the best interests of our workforce.

“The move to employee ownership secures the long-term future of the business and the employment it provides.

“Donna and I shall continue in our roles for the short term in support of the new leadership team, however we know the company is in very good hands.

“It is our intention to fully stand aside, and we look forward to watching the next exciting chapter in the company’s development.”

T&N Gilmartin employee ownership work

The business has completed work at Baxter Park in Dundee, Crieff Hydro Hotel and the University of Dundee.

Accountancy firm Azets has been managing the employee ownership transaction.

Azets’ head of corporate finance in Scotland Graham Cunning said: “It has been great working with Donna and Philip helping them bring their succession plan to fruition and supporting them take the next step for this great family business.

“We wish them, and all the employees all the best in continuing to grow the business from strength to strength.”

Carole Leslie of Ownership Associates provided specialist employee ownership support, with legal advice provided by TLT Solicitors.

More from Business

Malicious use of AI could involve large-scale scams or deepfakes, the report said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
AI experts ‘uncertain’ on technology’s future, report says
The average household energy bill is set to fall by another 7% in July when the latest change to the price cap takes effect, according to experts (Jacob King/PA)
Average household energy bill set to fall by 7% in July, say experts
Severn Trent Water is to spend £450 million on reducing sewage spills (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Severn Trent outlines cash plan to reduce sewage spills as CEO defends £3.2m pay
The Bank of England is ramping up its presence in Leeds with a more than seven-fold increase in staff in the City as it looks to grow its ‘northern hub’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England expanding ‘northern hub’ in Leeds
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Company failures soar by nearly a fifth amid construction and hospitality woes
Newcastle United has an exclusive kit deal with JD Sports (PA)
Sports Direct loses Court of Appeal bid over Newcastle United kit deal
The number of people taking out a debt relief order reached a record high in England and Wales in April (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Record number of people take out debt relief orders in April
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt blasted Labour’s economic plans (Aaron Chown/PA)
Hunt declines to guarantee tax cuts but insists burden will go down under Tories
HSBC and Barclays have cut some of their mortgage rates (PA)
Major lenders cut mortgage rates in ‘welcome boost’ for market
Reddit users and moderators will get access to new AI-powered features as part of the deal (Nick Ansell/PA)
ChatGPT maker OpenAI and internet forum Reddit announce content deal

Conversation