Ian Murray confident of no nerves as Raith Rovers bid to finish job against Partick Thistle

Ian Murray is adamant nerves will not be a factor as Raith Rovers bid to take a step closer to a dream promotion to the Premiership.

The Stark’s Park outfit have the slender cushion of a 2-1 lead from Tuesday’s play-off semi-final first-leg against Partick Thistle at Firhill.

It is a narrow advantage they are determined to stretch with another victory at home in Kirkcaldy.

Should Thistle strike first in the rematch, however, progress will be on a knife-edge for both teams.

But Murray has dismissed suggestions the stresses and strains of a massive occasion could get to him or his players.

“This season, I don’t think we’ve been involved in any nervy games,” he commented.

“Even up at Tannadice [in Dundee United’s 2-0 win in March], both teams were trying to win it.

“I think it’s quite attacking and entertaining in this league, and players want to see that as well.

“Players want to play in these games. We don’t over complicate it in the Championship, we just want to beat each other – and I think that’s shown.

Murray: Tie is ‘far from over’

“The stats have shown that there have been more away wins than home wins and that’s very unusual. That’s testament to the players and managers in the league.

“We know it will be a difficult game and it’s far from over, that’s for sure. That’s our biggest motivation.

“Ironically, sometimes at 2-0, players’ heads can go. But, at 2-1, we know we’re in a tie and know Partick are capable of winning here.

“They’re a good side, with good players and the manager has done a really good job there.

“But we’ll go into it trying to win the game.”

With two games in just three days, Murray has options to shake up his team for the return leg.

Josh Mullin and Dylan Easton were fit enough for only cameo appearances on Tuesday and, in the end, were not risked after injuries.

The likes of Jack Hamilton and James Brown were also left on the bench, whilst Callum Smith got half an hour, Dylan Corr only 15 minutes after returning from a dislocated shoulder, and Zak Rudden and Scott McGill just the final ten minutes.

A win ensures another huge two games in the space of three days next Thursday and then Sunday.

Murray: ‘I’m not a huge planner’

But Murray is refusing to look beyond the visit of Thistle and what he hopes will ensure a victory.

“It probably does peoples’ heads in, but I’m not a huge planner,” he said explaining his team selections. “I always wait until the game is over and then go into training.

“I played Lewis Vaughan as a lone striker and it’s not even his best position; he likes to play number ten.

“The reason I did it was because, if anything lands in that box, that’s who you want on the end of it. He’s our best finisher – and that’s what happened.

“Dylan Easton and Josh Mullin weren’t ready for Tuesday night, but they were just desperate to be involved.

“They were very close. Don’t get me wrong, they had 20, 25 minutes in them, they didn’t have 90 minutes in them.

“I just felt that in a play-off game we had to go with healthy bodies, players with ‘legs’.

“Then, if we get through this round, we’ll reassess it all and pick what we think is the right team to go and play against a top-division team.”