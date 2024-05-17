Ian Murray confident of no nerves as Raith Rovers bid to finish job against Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray confident of no nerves as Raith Rovers bid to finish job against Partick Thistle

The Stark's Park outfit enjoy a 2-1 lead going into the Premiership play-off semi-final second-leg.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray stands with his hands on his hips.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Ian Murray is adamant nerves will not be a factor as Raith Rovers bid to take a step closer to a dream promotion to the Premiership.

The Stark’s Park outfit have the slender cushion of a 2-1 lead from Tuesday’s play-off semi-final first-leg against Partick Thistle at Firhill.

It is a narrow advantage they are determined to stretch with another victory at home in Kirkcaldy.

Should Thistle strike first in the rematch, however, progress will be on a knife-edge for both teams.

Manager Ian Murray gives the Raith Rovers supporters the thumbs up.
Manager Ian Murray gives the Raith Rovers supporters the thumbs up. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

But Murray has dismissed suggestions the stresses and strains of a massive occasion could get to him or his players.

“This season, I don’t think we’ve been involved in any nervy games,” he commented.

“Even up at Tannadice [in Dundee United’s 2-0 win in March], both teams were trying to win it.

“I think it’s quite attacking and entertaining in this league, and players want to see that as well.

“Players want to play in these games. We don’t over complicate it in the Championship, we just want to beat each other – and I think that’s shown.

Murray: Tie is ‘far from over’

“The stats have shown that there have been more away wins than home wins and that’s very unusual. That’s testament to the players and managers in the league.

“We know it will be a difficult game and it’s far from over, that’s for sure. That’s our biggest motivation.

“Ironically, sometimes at 2-0, players’ heads can go. But, at 2-1, we know we’re in a tie and know Partick are capable of winning here.

“They’re a good side, with good players and the manager has done a really good job there.

“But we’ll go into it trying to win the game.”

Scott Brown points the way forward for Raith Rovers after scoring the opening goal against Partick Thistle.
Scott Brown points the way for Raith Rovers after scoring the opening goal in the first-leg against Partick Thistle. Image: Raymond Davies / Shutterstock.

With two games in just three days, Murray has options to shake up his team for the return leg.

Josh Mullin and Dylan Easton were fit enough for only cameo appearances on Tuesday and, in the end, were not risked after injuries.

The likes of Jack Hamilton and James Brown were also left on the bench, whilst Callum Smith got half an hour, Dylan Corr only 15 minutes after returning from a dislocated shoulder, and Zak Rudden and Scott McGill just the final ten minutes.

A win ensures another huge two games in the space of three days next Thursday and then Sunday.

Murray: ‘I’m not a huge planner’

But Murray is refusing to look beyond the visit of Thistle and what he hopes will ensure a victory.

“It probably does peoples’ heads in, but I’m not a huge planner,” he said explaining his team selections. “I always wait until the game is over and then go into training.

“I played Lewis Vaughan as a lone striker and it’s not even his best position; he likes to play number ten.

“The reason I did it was because, if anything lands in that box, that’s who you want on the end of it. He’s our best finisher – and that’s what happened.

Raith Rovers defender Dylan Corr raises both fists in celebration.
Dylan Corr returned from a dislocated shoulder to make a late cameo appearance for Raith Rovers against Partick Thistle. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

“Dylan Easton and Josh Mullin weren’t ready for Tuesday night, but they were just desperate to be involved.

“They were very close. Don’t get me wrong, they had 20, 25 minutes in them, they didn’t have 90 minutes in them.

“I just felt that in a play-off game we had to go with healthy bodies, players with ‘legs’.

“Then, if we get through this round, we’ll reassess it all and pick what we think is the right team to go and play against a top-division team.”

More from Football

Dundee owner Tim Keyes (L) and managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.
Dundee FC set to wipe out debt with £9 million shares plan that could…
Pyro party celebrations in Cupar town centre after Cupar Hearts' historic Scottish Amateur Cup Final win at Hampden. Image: Steven Stewart
Cupar Hearts pyro party celebrations follow historic Scottish Amateur Cup Final victory at Hampden
James Dunne, Chris Millar and Brian Easton were all playing this season.
St Johnstone 2014 Scottish Cup winners: Where are they now?
St Johnstone made history 10 years ago.
St Johnstone 10th anniversary Scottish Cup gallery: 17 best pictures from May 17 glory…
Eve Muirhead at the Scottish Cup final.
EVE MUIRHEAD: 10 year anniversaries for St Johnstone and Rory McIlroy
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray in contemplative mood.
Ian Murray takes career path stance as Raith Rovers boss is linked with vacant…
Drey Wright with Craig Levein after St Johnstone's draw with Ross County.
St Johnstone star Drey Wright saw in the faces of Ross County players that…
Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan claps his hands.
Lewis Vaughan says career lows have taught him to savour the highs as Raith…
Barry Douglas
Dundee reveal pre-season tour plans as Tony Docherty takes Dark Blues to the Continent…
Craig Levein has a tough team selection to make, while Theo Bair could be the man to send St Johnstone into the play-offs. Images: SNS.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Unexpected lifeline, tough team to pick, Dan Phillips' form…