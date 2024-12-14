Dundee and Burnley – what does the ‘strategic partnership’ mean for the Dark Blues?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee and Burnley – what does the ‘strategic partnership’ mean for the Dark Blues?

The Dee and the Clarets have been linked for almost a year now and the Dens Park club also have a tie-in with Mexican side CF Monterrey.

Dundee and Burnley owners have announced a strategic partnership.
Dundee and Burnley owners announced a strategic partnership last January.
By George Cran

Dundee’s ‘strategic partnership’ with Burnley is almost a year old – but what does it mean in practice at Dens Park?

The link-up with Burnley owners ALK Capital provided “fantastic opportunities for shared growth and success” as stated in the original press release.

Dundee also recently announced a similar partnership with Mexican club CF Monterrey.

Since teaming up with Burnley, Dee chiefs have travelled down to visit the Clarets while ALK’s Alan Pace came north last January.

Dundee’s owners have also opened the door for financial investment from ALK Capital, though any cash injection has not come to pass as yet.

Dundee managing director John Nelms was joined by Burnley chairman Alan Pace in the stands at Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee FC managing director John Nelms was joined by Burnley chairman Alan Pace in the stands at Livingston last January. Image: SNS

There is co-operation on recruitment but the main focus of the agreement is on developing young players and that means loan deals.

Already we’ve seen a handful of youngsters head north of the border to pick up experience and add to the Dark Blues first team.

Last season Michael Mellon, Owen Dodgson and Dara Costelloe joined the Dee for the second half of last season.

This term Seun Adewumi and Julien Vetro have been the Burnley boys on the beat.

Austria U/21 international Adewumi’s talent has emerged in recent weeks culminating in a Man of the Match performance against Motherwell.

Vetro, meanwhile, has played just 23 minutes off the bench – but Dundee manager Tony Docherty says there are encouraging signs from the Frenchman.

And the Dens boss is more than happy with how things work between Dens Park and Turf Moor.

Level

“We’re in a partnership and it’s a really healthy partnership. There’s good relationships there,” Docherty explained.

“Seun is up to speed. He and Julien came in late but I feel now he’s up to speed.

“He’s a 19-year-old kid so he’s adjusted to the lifestyle here, adjusted to his new teammates, adjusted to the league he’s playing in.

“But we saw last week [against Motherwell] the level he is at.

“We’ll just hopefully build and build on that because he’s a good player.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

“Same with Julien. Julien’s been a wee bit up and down but we’ve seen signs with him in training.

“That’s the benefit of this partnership with Burnley, that you can get that level of player in to help you in your campaign.”

He added: “We’ve got a really close relationship. The owners are close between the clubs.

“I’ve got a good relationship with Paul Jenkins [Burnley’s director of football development] down there as well.

“There’s a closer relationship than with other clubs you loan players from.

Julien Vetro
Dundee loanee Julien Vetro has been used sparingly so far. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“The benefits for me is that you get good, top quality players like Seun Adewumi and Julien Vetro in to complement the already really talented bunch that I’ve got at the moment.”

‘Going really well’

The agreement with Adewumi only lasts until January and Docherty has been clear in his desire to keep the talented youngster in his team for longer.

The player himself is happy to go along with what Burnley decide, saying: “My main goal is just to develop myself, to gain experience every day, so I don’t really worry about stuff off the pitch.

“I’m in contact with Burnley every week – they always make sure that everything is going good and for now just things are going really well for me.

Adewumi
Seun Adewumi has scored twice this season since joining Dundee FC on loan from Burnley. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“All the players here at Dundee are really kind to me. They know it’s a huge step moving from Austria to Scotland but as I said they’re really kind to me and they’re also trying to push me.

“Everyone in the changing-room is trying to get the limit from everyone and it’s really good here.

“I love to play with the players here.”

‘Win-win’

Adewumi’s ability is certainly developing after making the move from the Austrian lower leagues and being dropped straight into the Scottish top flight.

The Austria U/21 international is an example of the recruitment teams working together – Burnley identified the player but needed another club to help get him to English Championship standard.

And manager Docherty hopes the healthy relationship between the clubs can see an agreement made to extend his stay until the end of the season.

“It helps. Obviously they’ve got an agenda and we’ve got an agenda,” the Dundee boss said.

Michael Mellon made his debut less than 24 hours after signing on loan from Burnley. Image: SNS
Burnley loanee Michael Mellon in discussion with Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty last season. Image: SNS

“They want their player to develop and they’ve identified us as being a team that can help with that.

“It is very similar to Luke Graham, you know, when I look at teams that can aid his development, I look at Falkirk, I look at the coaches there, John McGlynn and Paul Smith, and I think they’ll develop there.

“They’re obviously looking at it the same way here.

“They are trying to develop their player and at the same time, we’re trying to get a player in that can help us develop as a team and help those all round about us.

“It’s a win-win situation for both parties.”

More from Dundee FC

Scott Robertson with wife Sam, and daughters Harper and Ella.
Wife's tribute to 'incredibly witty' former Dundee FC and Carnoustie footballer who died after…
Lyall Cameron thanks skipper Simon Murray after making it 4-1 to Dundee against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Incredible stat revealed as Dundee's progress compared to last year's top-six chase
2
Former Dundee FC youth player Scott Robertson has died
Tributes as former Dundee FC and Carnoustie footballer dies aged 35
Scott Tiffoney was in fine form. Image: SNS
Dundee's Scott Tiffoney provides new contract update and says there is more to come…
Five players from DFC were at the Kingsway building today to help with the Help for Kids toys appeal. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pictures as Dundee FC stars get into Christmas spirit by supporting toy appeal
3
Dundee star Lyall Cameron over the years.
Lyall Cameron's 100 Dundee appearances in focus - which club legends has he surpassed…
Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee FC star Antonio Portales linked with top flight Mexican side
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty plans to make the most of 'crazy' schedule ahead of…
Dundee players dismayed after defeat at Aberdeen last time out. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Why another mid-season break is perfectly timed for Dundee
Jordan McGhee skippered Dundee at his former club Hearts. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Jordan McGhee refuses to make excuses for Dundee's dismal Hearts show as he vows…

Conversation