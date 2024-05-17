Dundee FC set to wipe out debt with £9 million shares plan that could open door for Burnley investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC set to wipe out debt with £9 million shares plan that could open door for Burnley investment

The Dark Blues will hold an emergency general meeting (EGM) of shareholders in early June.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee owner Tim Keyes (L) and managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.
Dundee chiefs Tim Keyes (left) and John Nelms (right). Image: SNS.

Dundee FC have called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) at which shareholders will be asked to back a £9 million shares plan that could open to the door to investment from Burnley.

Dark Blues stakeholders have been called to the meeting, set for June 3, at which they will vote on two resolutions designed to allow owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms to convert £9m of debt to equity, in the form of shares.

This will effectively wipe out club liabilities and could also pave the way for inward investment from the owner of partner club Burnley,  ALK Capital.

The Clarets and the Dee announced a “strategic alliance” in January, with the English side sending four players to Dens Park on loan over the course of the season.

Dundee managing director John Nelms was joined by Burnley chairman Alan Pace in the stands at Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee managing director John Nelms (centre right) was joined by Burnley chairman Alan Pace (centre left) in the stands at Livingston this season. Image: SNS

Burnley chairman and ALK Capital boss Alan Pace did not rule out acquiring a stake in Dundee when questioned.

Should club shareholders vote through the proposed debt conversion plan at next month’s EGM, where they will have the chance to question managing director John Nelms, the now English Championship club may be encouraged to solidify their links with the Dark Blues.

Dundee secured a superb top six finish on their return to the Premiership this season, yet did so against a backdrop of major losses.

Owners reaffirmed commitment to club

The club’s most recent accounts, released last month, showed a deficit of £2.8m from their promotion season.

Keyes and Nelms’ Football Partners Scotland company, through which they own Dundee FC, covered the shortfall and the duo subsequently reaffirmed their commitment to the club.

Their new debt conversion plan could be read as further reaffirmation of their position as they await a response from Dundee City Council to their planning permission in principle application for the club’s proposed new stadium at Camperdown.

Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Concept image of Dundee’s proposed new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects

Company secretary Lindsay Darroch said: “The announcement this morning of Dundee Football Club calling an extraordinary general meeting is to allow shareholders to vote on resolutions that will allow existing debt to be converted into equity and also allow for further inward investment into the club.

“If approved by shareholders, this will enable Football Partners Scotland to convert loans into shares and allow them to make and to seek from others further investment into the club.

“This motion further illustrates the current owners’ long-term commitment to Dundee Football Club.”

