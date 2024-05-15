First major step in construction of proposed new Dundee stadium as demolition starts on former NCR building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First major step in construction of proposed new Dundee stadium as demolition starts on former NCR building

The old factory entrance at Camperdown is being torn down.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Demolition work has started on the old NCR building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Demolition work has started on the old NCR building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The first major step in the construction of Dundee FC’s proposed new stadium has got under way – with the demolition of the former NCR building.

The old entrance to the factory at Camperdown, which has been derelict for years, is being torn down.

The removal of the building will help pave the way for the Dark Blues’ proposed new stadium on the site.

The club have applied for permission in principle to construct the stadium and other facilities on land next to Camperdown Leisure Park.

However, they already have permission in place to knock down the old NCR entrance.

Inside the old reception area of the building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The building is being torn down. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fencing has been put up around the site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The ruins of the building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Stripping-out work has been taking place for the last few days but work began on Wednesday to knock the building down.

A spokesperson for Dark Blue Property Holdings – run by Dundee FC owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms – said: “The NCR building has lain derelict for years and required to be demolished to bring to an end the continued vandalism of the property, repeated attempts to set fire to it, and the resultant resource impact on emergency services such as Scottish Fire and Rescue and Police Scotland.

“We hope this is the first visible, tangible step in paving the way for the new Dundee stadium development project to get under way in earnest.

The building has been on the site since the 1940s. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Huge holes have now been torn in the building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The site has been targeted by vandals in recent years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The old entrance building will soon be gone. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

We submitted our planning permission in principle to Dundee City Council in February and look forward to formal feedback and ultimately approval to make our exciting vision for the future of the club and the city a reality.”

The building was the frontage of the NCR factory, built in 1947, whose workers developed one of the first ATMs.

The company, full name the National Cash Register Company, was one of the city’s biggest employers with more than 6,000 staff at its height in the early 1970s.

The NCR factory in its heyday. Image: DC Thomson
New concept image of Dundee’s Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects

New 3D images of the proposed stadium were revealed by the club earlier this year as the plans were lodged.

The club also admitted the new stadium may cause traffic congestion on the Kingsway.

It comes as Dundee FC plan to build a training complex at Riverside Drive.

