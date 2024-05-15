First major step in construction of proposed new Dundee stadium as demolition starts on former NCR building

The first major step in the construction of Dundee FC’s proposed new stadium has got under way – with the demolition of the former NCR building.

The old entrance to the factory at Camperdown, which has been derelict for years, is being torn down.

The removal of the building will help pave the way for the Dark Blues’ proposed new stadium on the site.

The club have applied for permission in principle to construct the stadium and other facilities on land next to Camperdown Leisure Park.

However, they already have permission in place to knock down the old NCR entrance.

Stripping-out work has been taking place for the last few days but work began on Wednesday to knock the building down.

A spokesperson for Dark Blue Property Holdings – run by Dundee FC owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms – said: “The NCR building has lain derelict for years and required to be demolished to bring to an end the continued vandalism of the property, repeated attempts to set fire to it, and the resultant resource impact on emergency services such as Scottish Fire and Rescue and Police Scotland.

“We hope this is the first visible, tangible step in paving the way for the new Dundee stadium development project to get under way in earnest.

“We submitted our planning permission in principle to Dundee City Council in February and look forward to formal feedback and ultimately approval to make our exciting vision for the future of the club and the city a reality.”

The building was the frontage of the NCR factory, built in 1947, whose workers developed one of the first ATMs.

The company, full name the National Cash Register Company, was one of the city’s biggest employers with more than 6,000 staff at its height in the early 1970s.

New 3D images of the proposed stadium were revealed by the club earlier this year as the plans were lodged.

The club also admitted the new stadium may cause traffic congestion on the Kingsway.

It comes as Dundee FC plan to build a training complex at Riverside Drive.