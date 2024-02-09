Dundee stadium plan hailed by Scottish football chiefs as club submits initial planning application

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee stadium plan hailed by Scottish football chiefs as club submits initial planning application

The Dark Blues have handed planning permission in principle documentation to Dundee City Council.

By Sean Hamilton
(Left to right) SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell, Dundee managing director John Nelms and SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster. Images: SNS
Dundee’s new stadium plan has been hailed by Scottish football chiefs after the club submitted its initial planning application.

The Dark Blues have handed over planning permission in principle documentation to Dundee City Council, who will now assess the merits of the Dens Park outfit’s Camperdown proposal.

Dee managing director John Nelms hailed the move as a “significant milestone” in the club’s years-in-the-making plan to build a 12,500-seater arena on the outskirts of the city.

And the proposal has now received the support of the Scottish game’s two most senior executives, in SFA chief exec Ian Maxwell and his SPFL counterpart Neil Doncaster.

Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
In a statement released by Dundee FC, Maxwell referenced the history of the club’s current home, while backing the proposed move to a new, state of the art stadium.

He said: “Dens Park has been an iconic Scottish football stadium for more than 100 years and while fans of all generations will cherish their favourite memories inside the stadium, we understand the club’s wish to future-proof their home and improve the matchday experience for supporters for the next 100 years.

“The Scottish FA is supportive of plans that will improve club infrastructure, the supporter experience and the image of the national game.”

Doncaster meanwhile hailed the project’s scope, saying: “Any club that seeks to invest in improving infrastructure to this scale deserves enormous credit. This project is ambitious and one that has been worked on for some time by the owners.

“The SPFL supports efforts to enhance the Scottish football experience for the hundreds of thousands of fans who attend matches on a weekly basis.”

The stadium plan is being spearheaded by Dundee owner Tim Keyes and chief Nelms’ Dark Blue Property Holdings company.

Dundee managing director John Nelms has been working on the club’s new stadium proposal for years. Image: David Young

Nelms pointed out the significance of Friday’s submission, while also pointing out Dundee City Council’s “on the record” support of developers’ contributions to the city’s regeneration.

He said: “Today is a significant milestone in our stadium development plans. Thanks to the help of our expert planning team, architects and the wider group involved in the project, we have submitted an extensive document requesting planning permission in principle.

“We look forward to sharing more details with supporters during this process and engaging with Dundee City Council to bring the vision to reality. We are grateful, too, to the Scottish FA and SPFL for their support.

“We have also been encouraged by our engagement so far with the local authority, who are on record as saying that they are supportive of developers who want to play a part in the regeneration of Dundee and that they will work to remove any barriers.”

