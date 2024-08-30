Luke McCowan latest: Fresh Hibs bid for Dundee’s star man amid reports of Celtic offer as replacement lined up

Dundee are considering an improved offer from Hibs for their star man Luke McCowan.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of intense transfer speculation all summer.

That’s after netting 10 Premiership goals last season and starting this campaign off in the same vein.

There have been reports of champions Celtic submitting a bid for Dundee’s star midfielder.

However, the Dark Blues say they have not received an official offer from the Hoops.

Hibs, though, have stepped up their bid for the former Ayr United man with an improved deal on the table.

Their last offer of around £750,000 was booted out by the Dens Park club.

This one is still being considered.

With the transfer deadline nearing, interest in Dundee’s star man is hotting up.

Replacement?

As that happens, the Dark Blues are preparing to replace McCowan should he depart.

And they are planning to turn to Scott Fraser to fill that void, according to the Scottish Sun.

The former Dundee United man was a Dee growing up and has enjoyed a successful career down south since leaving Tannadice.

The 29-year-old hasn’t featured yet this season for Charlton Athletic after spending the second half of last term on loan at Hearts.