Dundee target Scott Fraser now a free agent after leaving Charlton

The former Dundee United man is wanted to replace Luke McCowan - but there is competition for his signature.

By George Cran
Scott Fraser has left Charlton Athletic.
Scott Fraser has left Charlton Athletic.

Dundee target Scott Fraser has left Charlton Athletic by mutual consent.

The former Dundee United playmaker has forged a successful career in the English lower leagues since leaving Tannadice in 2018.

Fraser turned out over 200 times for Burton Albion, MK Dons, Ipswich Town and Charlton combined.

And spent the second half of last season on loan at Hearts.

Scott Fraser
Dundonian Scott Fraser made over 100 appearances for Dundee United.

Now he is a free agent and can sign for a new club despite the transfer window having closed.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is an admirer of the 29-year-old and is keen to see Fraser replace the departed Luke McCowan after he joined Celtic.

However, the Daily Record report that Fraser is also interesting Hearts.

In confirming Fraser’s departure, Addicks technical director Andy Scott said: “We have mutually decided that it is in the best interests of Scott and the football club to part ways.

“We thank Scott for his efforts during his time at Charlton Athletic and wish him well for the rest of his career.”

Conversation