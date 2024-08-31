Motorcyclist taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash near Aberfeldy

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a one-vehicle crash near Aberfeldy.

Multiple emergency services were called to the A826 just after 5pm on Friday.

Three fire engines were dispatched to the scene with crews making the vehicle safe.

Police Scotland confirmed one man was taken to hospital.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

A spokesman said: “Around 5.05pm on Friday August 30 we were called to a report of a one-vehicle road crash on A826, Aberfeldy.

“One man was taken to hospital.”