Double-decker bus and car crash near Dundee hotel

A double-decker bus and a car were involved in a crash near a Dundee hotel.

Police were called to the incident at the junction of Dens Street and Princes Street during Friday evening.

Witnesses said police raced to the rear of Hotel Indigo at around 6.30pm as traffic began to build.

Xplore confirmed neither its driver or the passengers were injured on the 22 service.

It’s understood the driver of the car was not injured.

One man told The Courier: “Thankfully it looked worse than it actually was but folk got a fright.

“The police came racing down from Albert Street way to attend and there was congestion in the area after the crash.

“The white car looked to have suffered extensive damage to the bonnet.”

An Xplore spokesman said: “Police attended the incident but neither driver nor any passengers were injured in the accident.”

Police Scotland confirmed they attended the scene.