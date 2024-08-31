Police hunt driver after car crashes into Fife home

Police are hunting for a driver who fled the scene of a crash in Fife.

Officers were called to Monks Moss in Ladybank at around 3.30pm on Friday after a vehicle crashed into an address.

The driver then left the scene.

Police say there were no reports of any injuries inside the property.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 3.30pm on Friday August 30 we received a report of a crash involving one vehicle on Monks Moss, Ladybank.

“The driver of the vehicle made off from the scene and inquiries are ongoing to trace him.

“There were no reports of any injuries to anyone in the property.”