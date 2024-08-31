Stephen Flynn hails dad’s new job as council leader with Dundee United ‘natural order’ joke

Stephen Flynn opened his SNP conference speech with a huge congratulations for dad Mark – who is the new Dundee council leader.

The SNP Westminster chief, a huge Dundee United supporter along with his father, joked a Tangerines fan running the city maintains the “natural order”.

And he took a pop at Sir Keir Starmer while saying well done – quipping that his dad previously worked as a toolmaker like the prime minister’s.

Mark Flynn officially took on the top council job on Friday after The Courier exclusively revealed he was replacing ex-leader John Alexander.

His son said: “Just yesterday my dad, the best man I will ever meet, became the leader of Dundee City Council.

“He has taken the important responsibility of ensuring that a Dundee United fan remains in charge of Scotland’s fourth city – maintaining that particular natural order.”

He added: “Now my wife who will hopefully be watching this from home, will currently be rolling her eyes that I’m once again talking about football.”

Mr Flynn, also a huge Scotland fan, joked that he backed eight teams during Euro 2024 as a “proud European” – referencing England’s opponents.

The Dundee-born SNP chief travelled to Germany for Scotland’s opening match and ruthlessly mocked England after their defeat in the final.

But he contrasted his joy at seeing the Three Lions lose with his party’s disastrous performance in July’s Westminster election.

The SNP held on in Dundee, Angus, and Perthshire, but lost dozens of seats elsewhere in Scotland – including three in Fife.

He said: “It wasn’t our political opponents, and it wasn’t the media, who sent us a stark message at the general election.

“It was the people we serve.”

In a warning, he said: “The only right response is to listen, and then act. And those actions must involve change.”

But Mr Flynn was full of praise for First Minister John Swinney.

“There is no man I’d trust more to take us through these turbulent times,” he said.