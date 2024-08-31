Stephen Flynn hails dad’s new job as council leader with Dundee United ‘natural order’ joke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Stephen Flynn hails dad’s new job as council leader with Dundee United ‘natural order’ joke

The SNP Westminster chief opened his speech at the party’s conference with a big congratulations for his father.

By Justin Bowie
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Stephen Flynn opened his SNP conference speech with a huge congratulations for dad Mark – who is the new Dundee council leader.

The SNP Westminster chief, a huge Dundee United supporter along with his father, joked a Tangerines fan running the city maintains the “natural order”.

And he took a pop at Sir Keir Starmer while saying well done – quipping that his dad previously worked as a toolmaker like the prime minister’s.

Mark Flynn officially took on the top council job on Friday after The Courier exclusively revealed he was replacing ex-leader John Alexander.

New Dundee council chief Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid.

His son said: “Just yesterday my dad, the best man I will ever meet, became the leader of Dundee City Council.

“He has taken the important responsibility of ensuring that a Dundee United fan remains in charge of Scotland’s fourth city – maintaining that particular natural order.”

He added: “Now my wife who will hopefully be watching this from home, will currently be rolling her eyes that I’m once again talking about football.”

Mr Flynn, also a huge Scotland fan, joked that he backed eight teams during Euro 2024 as a “proud European” – referencing England’s opponents.

The Dundee-born SNP chief travelled to Germany for Scotland’s opening match and ruthlessly mocked England after their defeat in the final.

But he contrasted his joy at seeing the Three Lions lose with his party’s disastrous performance in July’s Westminster election.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
Former Dundee council leader John Alexander, who stepped down. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The SNP held on in Dundee, Angus, and Perthshire, but lost dozens of seats elsewhere in Scotland – including three in Fife.

He said: “It wasn’t our political opponents, and it wasn’t the media, who sent us a stark message at the general election.

“It was the people we serve.”

In a warning, he said: “The only right response is to listen, and then act. And those actions must involve change.”

But Mr Flynn was full of praise for First Minister John Swinney.

“There is no man I’d trust more to take us through these turbulent times,” he said.

More from Politics

Eljamel patient Alan Ogilvie.
Eljamel scandal: NHS Tayside breached data protection rules over handling of patient’s medical records
The new law has been called a "wasted exercise."
Debate: Would you support a ban on smoking outdoors?
15
Dundee independence march
Dundee Yes activists speak out: 'You have no idea how scunnered people here are…
9
John Swinney said the 'enormous' contributions of the Murray family must be marked.
John Swinney says SNP will 'work closely' with Judy Murray over tennis legacy alternative
Alex Salmond celebrates as Andy Murray won his first Grand Slam title in 2013. Image: SNS
ALASDAIR CLARK: Alex Salmond would have championed Andy Murray legacy – here’s what he…
Rosyth flooding Fife, Storm Babet, October 2023
Fife outrage as Shona Robison plans to divert flood management cash to fill budget…
19
Andy Murray's 21-year career has come to an end
Andy Murray's Dunblane tennis legacy failure blamed on SNP Government
2
Pete Wishart SNP new book independence referendum Perth
Pete Wishart recalls abuse from 'enraged' Perth private school kids in new book
6
Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser
Perthshire Tory leadership hopeful Murdo Fraser grilled on his gay marriage views
Tory leadership hopeful Murdo Fraser. Image: PA
Perthshire's Murdo Fraser extends olive branch to Douglas Ross despite bitter Tory leadership fall-out

Conversation