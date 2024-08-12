EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Flynn’s dad Mark to be new Dundee City Council leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Flynn’s dad Mark to be new Dundee City Council leader

The SNP councillor is set to take over the top job at Dundee City Council after John Alexander announced he was quitting.

Councillor Mark Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Mark Flynn will become the new Dundee City Council leader after being selected to lead the SNP group, The Courier can reveal.

Mr Flynn – the dad of SNP Westminster chief Stephen – will replace outgoing leader John Alexander after the next full council meeting.

His appointment will be confirmed after a vote of all councillors but is all but assured given the SNP’s majority in city chambers.

It comes after we exclusively revealed Mr Alexander was quitting politics to take up a new role at energy company SSEN.

Mr Flynn was first elected to represent Coldside in 2017.

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘Enormous privilege’

He is also known locally in his current role as convener of neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management, taking on a number of high-profile policy areas.

Mr Flynn said: “It is an enormous privilege to have been elected leader of the SNP group on Dundee City Council.

“Our group has an abundance of talent and experience, and I am grateful for the trust that they have placed in me.”

Mark Flynn. Image: Supplied.

He added: “I will stand up for our incredible city and its people at every opportunity, without fear or favour. I will lead with an open mind and an open door.

“Dundee’s redevelopment is an example of what we can achieve when different levels of government collaborate.”

He said the council will work with the SNP Scottish Government and push the new Labour UK Government for “every penny” promised

Councillor John Alexander. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Outgoing councillor John Alexander said he is delighted.

“I am confident that under Mark’s leadership, Dundee will be well placed to weather any challenges and take advantage of the vast opportunities before us to improve the lives of the people of our great city,” he said.

Change of leader ‘not enough’

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra wished him well – but said it will take more than a change at the top to make a difference.

“The new leader of the SNP administering should start on day one by appointing the full independent inquiry into the Olympia scandal that citizens deserve and demand,” he said.

“Our streets are filthy, our services are in crisis or decline and our economy is stagnant.”

Outside politics, Mr Flynn works for Japan-based scientific instrument manufacturer JEOL as the company’s principal regional engineer.

Conversation