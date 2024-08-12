EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Flynn’s dad Mark to be new Dundee City Council leader

Mark Flynn will become the new Dundee City Council leader after being selected to lead the SNP group, The Courier can reveal.

Mr Flynn – the dad of SNP Westminster chief Stephen – will replace outgoing leader John Alexander after the next full council meeting.

His appointment will be confirmed after a vote of all councillors but is all but assured given the SNP’s majority in city chambers.

It comes after we exclusively revealed Mr Alexander was quitting politics to take up a new role at energy company SSEN.

Mr Flynn was first elected to represent Coldside in 2017.

‘Enormous privilege’

He is also known locally in his current role as convener of neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management, taking on a number of high-profile policy areas.

Mr Flynn said: “It is an enormous privilege to have been elected leader of the SNP group on Dundee City Council.

“Our group has an abundance of talent and experience, and I am grateful for the trust that they have placed in me.”

He added: “I will stand up for our incredible city and its people at every opportunity, without fear or favour. I will lead with an open mind and an open door.

“Dundee’s redevelopment is an example of what we can achieve when different levels of government collaborate.”

He said the council will work with the SNP Scottish Government and push the new Labour UK Government for “every penny” promised

Outgoing councillor John Alexander said he is delighted.

“I am confident that under Mark’s leadership, Dundee will be well placed to weather any challenges and take advantage of the vast opportunities before us to improve the lives of the people of our great city,” he said.

Change of leader ‘not enough’

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra wished him well – but said it will take more than a change at the top to make a difference.

“The new leader of the SNP administering should start on day one by appointing the full independent inquiry into the Olympia scandal that citizens deserve and demand,” he said.

“Our streets are filthy, our services are in crisis or decline and our economy is stagnant.”

Outside politics, Mr Flynn works for Japan-based scientific instrument manufacturer JEOL as the company’s principal regional engineer.