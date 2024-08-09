John Alexander to stand down as Dundee City Council leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Alexander to stand down as Dundee City Council leader

The SNP councillor is quitting politics to take up a new job and spend more time with his family.

Councillor John Alexander. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Bryan Copland

John Alexander is stepping down as leader of Dundee City Council to take up a new job and spend more time with his family.

Mr Alexander, elected as a councillor for Strathmartine aged just 23 in 2012, is quitting politics altogether at the end of this month.

The SNP politician, who became leader of the council in 2017, said: “I’m sure my announcement will come as a shock to many, perhaps with the exception of my friends and colleagues who have been incredibly supportive over recent months.

“The reality is that over a number of months, the balance between being a good dad and husband, as well as an effective council leader, has become more challenging.

John Alexander quits council role ‘to enjoy as much time with my family as I can’

“I want to take the opportunity, during the narrow window in which my boys still want to spend quality time with their dad, to enjoy as much time with my family as I can.”

Mr Alexander will leave his role on August 29 to take up a new position with Perth-based energy firm SSEN.

He said: “In many senses, I’ve already been in politics for far longer than I would have ever anticipated.

“I’ve now spent the majority of my adult life working dedicated to public service and it’s certainly been a shift.

Mr Alexander with his sons Jack and Noah, and wife Sarah, in 2017. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The councillor wants to spend more time with family. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I have never been driven by a desire to have a long political career and my motivation has always been to represent the city that I love to the best of my ability.

“I leave office with the knowledge that in spite of the challenges, a lot of progress has been made.

“I also have to acknowledge that the last seven years have certainly not been without their challenges: the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis, 14 years of cuts owing to austerity and problems that have arisen over that time.”

Mr Alexander says highlights have included overseeing the transformation of the former Michelin factory into the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, the signing of the £350 million Tay Cities Deal, his work on reducing drug deaths in the last two years and helping the Eden Project get planning permission.

Stewart Hunter and Mr Alexander after their election in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Mr Alexander celebrates being elected. Image: DC Thomson
Then first minister Nicola Sturgeon with Mr Alexander in Dundee in 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He was also the council leader when V&A Dundee opened in 2018 and helped bring Radio 1’s Big Weekend back to the city.

However, he has also faced difficult moments with the local authority.

Earlier this year, he deleted his X (formerly Twitter) account in a row over allegedly misleading economic figures.

He also faced criticism for the council’s handling of the Olympia saga, when the pool needed a two-year closure and £6 million worth of repairs, before eventually agreeing to a public probe into what was going wrong with the centre following a second closure in February this year.

Mr Alexander has also faced scrutiny over where to cut council budgets during his time in office.

Outside of the council, he has held roles including leading the Scottish Cities Alliance for seven years and being a board member of NHS Tayside.

‘Difficult tightrope’ of balancing council leadership and family

Mr Alexander, who grew up in Kirkton, says balancing his work and family life has “always been a difficult tightrope”.

He added: “I’ve been reflecting a lot in recent months and if there’s one thing that I don’t want to live with, it’s a regret that I missed out on important time with my family.

“My boys will be adults in the blink of an eye and it’s easy to forget how quickly time marches on and so I’m making a change now, moving into an exciting new role, but leaving the city with passionate and committed colleagues.”

Mr Alexander’s departure will spark a by-election in the Strathmartine ward and the council’s SNP administration will need to find a new leader.

Mr Alexander has been a key driver in bringing the Eden Project to Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The council leader promoting a Christmas event in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Marking the start of construction on a new office block in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

First Minister John Swinney said: “John Alexander has been a great local councillor and brilliant leader for the SNP group and council in Dundee.

“I thank him for his dedication and hard work over many years – he should be incredibly proud of everything he has achieved in his time.

“I understand his reasons for standing down and am sorry to be losing his talents from frontline SNP politics.

“The SNP Dundee group has an abundance of experience and talent, and I look forward to working closely with the next group leader to improve the lives of people across Dundee.”

Conversation