Crews at Perth’s Motor Mile after electric car’s battery catches fire

Fire crews tackled a fire on a car dealership on an electric car in Perth’s Motor Mile.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call just before 4.45pm on Monday that a car was alight at Campbell’s Volvo on Dunkeld Road.

On further inspection, it was discovered that the vehicle’s battery was on fire.

The vehicle was cordoned off as firefighters extinguished the blaze.

They left the scene more than an hour later.

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We got a call at 4.41pm to say that a car was on fire.

“Two fire engines attended and, after an investigation, we found it was the car’s battery.

“We left at 5.54pm.”