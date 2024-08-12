St Johnstone boss Craig Levein right to set high standards as Drey Wright pinpoints areas of improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein right to set high standards as Drey Wright pinpoints areas of improvement

Saints were far from perfect in their 3-0 win over Kilmarnock.

By Eric Nicolson
Drey Wright knows there's room for improvement at McDiarmid Park.
Drey Wright knows there's room for improvement at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

Drey Wright has no problem with Craig Levein finding fault in St Johnstone’s biggest league away win for over three years.

There being plenty of room left for improvement despite the fact the Perth men posted a stunning three-goal victory over Kilmarnock on Sunday adds to the feeling in the McDiarmid Park camp that they are moving in the right direction this season.

Levein pointed out that Saints will be punished on future occasions if they don’t tighten up aspects of their defending on show at Rugby Park.

And Wright is happy that high standards are being set, with the players singing from the same hymn sheet as their boss.

“I think the manager will probably do that the whole season!” he joked.

“He just wants us to be better.

Craig Levein wasn't happy with St Johnstone's defending.
Craig Levein wasn’t happy with St Johnstone’s defending. Image: Shutterstock.

“We’ll take that on board because we want to be better ourselves.

“We can only improve on this.

“Even though it was 3-0, there were massive areas for us to improve.

“We could have been a lot better.

“We played into Kilmarnock’s hands a bit in the second half.

“Then we managed to flip that on its head with the build-up play for the penalty.

“It’s what you’ve got to do when you’ve got that extra man. You’ve got to utilise it, which we didn’t for long periods of the second half.

“That’s the only negative but it was a hot day out there and we’ve won 3-0.”

Pace up front

Raw speed has transformed the team in attack.

Long gone are the days when Saints didn’t have the capacity to turn an opposition defence and get themselves up the pitch with a ball over the top.

St Johnstone defender, Andre Raymond.
St Johnstone defender, Andre Raymond. Image: Shutterstok.

“Andre (Raymond) was brilliant,” said Wright. “Especially going forward.

“And the pace of Benji (Kimpioka) and Adama (Sidibeh) is frightening.

“They’re electric.

“That’s a massive asset and we would be silly not to use it.

“It causes all sorts of problems.

“We’re able to find them with good bits of play but when it’s not so pretty or tidy, we just have to turn it in behind and that gets us up the pitch.

“By putting defenders under pressure you win throw-ins up the park and get flow to the game.

“It’s happened a lot against us in the past.”

Benji Kimpioka earns his team a penalty at Rugby Park.
Benji Kimpioka earns his team a penalty at Rugby Park. Image: Shutterstock.

Kimpioka, more than anyone else in the Saints squad, possesses an unpredictability factor.

“It can cause some problems to us because you can make a run and you don’t know what he’s going to do with the ball!” said Wright.

“But you see the number of kicks Benji took because of his unpredictability.

“Both Benji and Adama have that natural ability to stretch teams.

“Holding it up is what they’ve got to get better at but I thought they were brilliant.”

Positive vibe

Wright is optimistic that Saints’ weekend victory in Ayrshire will be a springboard for a successful Premiership campaign.

“Kilmarnock isn’t an easy place to get a result at,” he said. “They’ve shown that over the years with the brilliant home record they’ve got.

“So, especially after losing to Aberdeen, this win was massive for us.

“The circumstances in the game helped that but we’d already gone ahead before the red card.

“We were well worth our win.

Drey Wright.
Drey Wright. Image: SNS.

“We’ve just got a different kind of energy about us now.

“With the league position we were in from the start last season, it was tough.

“You kind of feel like everything is against you.

“But this is a new season, with new players doing really well at the moment.

“Long may that continue.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh were both on form for St Johnstone at Kilmarnock.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Rangers game could increase prospect of Adama Sidibeh…
St Johnstone's Callan Hamill.
Young St Johnstone star knocks back Rangers and Celtic as Arsenal maintain strong interest
The St Johnstone players celebrate Benji Kimpioka's goal.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hails strikers Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh and predicts…
Nicky Clark has a crucial role to play on the pitch and off it at St Johnstone this season.
Nicky Clark looking forward to McDiarmid Park mentor role with St Johnstone's exciting young…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals player profile needed for centre midfield vacancy and…
Cammy MacPherson of St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Cammy MacPherson sorry for sharing Tommy Robinson film as St Johnstone star faces disciplinary…
39
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb alongside fellow American Investors Matt Klase and Chet Arter before Monday night's Aberdeen game.
Adam Webb: St Johnstone investors sleeping on mattresses 'like college kids' but new ownership…
Adam Webb wants safe standing at McDiarmid Park.
Adam Webb reveals McDiarmid park safe standing plan as St Johnstone owner calls for…
Jason Kerr lifted two cups as St Johnstone captain.
Jason Kerr: St Johnstone cup double-winning captain gets new skipper role
Sam McClelland suffered a serious injury against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone reveal Sam McClelland injury details after defender was stretchered off against Aberdeen

Conversation