St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hails star strikers Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh and predicts the best is yet to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hails star strikers Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh and predicts the best is yet to come

The two forwards shared the goals in a 3-0 victory over KIlmarnock.

By Eric Nicolson
The St Johnstone players celebrate Benji Kimpioka's goal.
The St Johnstone players celebrate Benji Kimpioka's goal. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein hailed star strikers Adama Sidibeh and Benji Kimpioka as the two forwards fired the Perth side to their first Premiership victory in stunning style.

Saints beat Kilmarnock 3-0 at Rugby Park, with Sidibeh scoring two goals in the first half and Kimpioka boxing off the three points from the penalty spot late on.

The duo have now hit double figures between them already and Levein believes the best is yet to come.

“I think so,” he said. “I really do.

“Obviously we’ve got Nicky (Clark) to come back, Makenzie’s had a fairly good impact already. And then we’ve got Uche (Ikpeazu).

“So I’m looking forward to having them all available.

“Pace is hard to defend against, particularly if you’re at home and you want to be on the attack.

“Any time we managed to get the ball back, we got forward quite quickly and tried and take advantage of that.

“All credit to Adama for his goals.

Adama Sidibeh opens the scoring.
Adama Sidibeh opens the scoring. Image: SNS.

“And then Benji keeps his scoring run going with the penalty.

“Adama’s getting better. He’s getting fitter. Benji’s getting fitter as well.

“Benji joined us in January. And he’s never been fit because he came right into the middle of our season.

“He’s had to fight to get himself in a position where he’s fit enough to play 90 minutes, particularly the way we ask him to play.”

Hard week for the club

It’s been a tough week off the pitch for Saints with the Cammy MacPherson social media furore.

Levein selected the midfielder to start the match.

“Yeah, I mean, there’s other stuff I’m not interested in,” he said. “I’m the football manager.

“I’m only concerned about trying to get points.

“So it’s been a good day for us.”

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

Levein did see plenty of room for improvement moving forward despite the result, the emphatic scoreline and the clean sheet.

“We didn’t defend as well as I would have liked, to be honest with you,” he said.

“Too many edgy moments where we weren’t picking up correctly or we wouldn’t go short with the strikers.

“Things that can be troublesome so we need to get better at that.

“Killie had a midweek match against European opposition, which brings a lot of emotional tiredness as well as physical tiredness.

“And we were hoping to take advantage of that, which we did manage to do today. Coming down here is never easy, so all credit to the boys.

“But I do feel that if we defend like that next week against Rangers (in the League Cup), we’re in trouble.”

Early goal

Saints got off to the perfect start by opening the scoring on the stroke of the fourth minute.

Drey Wright’s throw into the box was flicked on by Aaron Essel and Sidibeh caught Joe Wright flat-footed at the front post, held him off and guided a first-time shot past Robby McCrorie.

Cool heads were needed on a hot afternoon but that certainly didn’t apply to Joe Wright.

The Killie defender made two rash yellow yard tackles and was sent off for the second of them, just 17 minutes into the contest.

Saints were 2-0 not long after the half-hour mark.

Adama Sidibeh makes it 2-0.
Adama Sidibeh makes it 2-0. Image: SNS.

The extremely impressive Andre Raymond left Robbie Deas on the ground when he darted down the left and sent in an accurate, low cross for Sidibeh.

The number nine killed the ball with his first touch and smashed it past McCrorie with his second.

He nearly completed a hat-trick before the half-time whistle.

But there was also a Fraser Murray shot that deflected off MacPherson on to the post in stoppage time.

Referee, Chris Graham, made a big call when he booked Danny Armstrong for diving as he raced ahead of Raymond and drove towards goal.

A VAR check revealed Armstrong had actually been fouled but outside the box – so the yellow card couldn’t be wiped out.

Benji Kimpioka tucks away his penalty.
Benji Kimpioka tucks away his penalty. Image: SNS.

The second half had been mainly about game management for Saints but it was capped off with some classy football that ended up with the game being put to bed by Kimpioka from the penalty spot.

Wright and Graham Carey combined superbly, then Kimpioka’s quick feet drew a foul from Lewis Mayo.

That was game over and it capped a perfect afternoon in the Ayrshire sun.

St Johnstone – Rae, Raymond (Carey, 78), Cameron, Sanders, Neilson, MacPherson (Clark, 85), Wright, Essel, Sidibeh (Kirk, 85), M Smith (McPake, 90), Kimpioka. Subs not used – Sinclair, C Smith, Sprangler, Olufunwa, Franczak.

More from St Johnstone FC

Nicky Clark has a crucial role to play on the pitch and off it at St Johnstone this season.
Nicky Clark looking forward to McDiarmid Park mentor role with St Johnstone's exciting young…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals player profile needed for centre midfield vacancy and…
Cammy MacPherson of St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Cammy MacPherson sorry for sharing Tommy Robinson film as St Johnstone star faces disciplinary…
39
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb alongside fellow American Investors Matt Klase and Chet Arter before Monday night's Aberdeen game.
Adam Webb: St Johnstone investors sleeping on mattresses 'like college kids' but new ownership…
Adam Webb wants safe standing at McDiarmid Park.
Adam Webb reveals McDiarmid park safe standing plan as St Johnstone owner calls for…
Jason Kerr lifted two cups as St Johnstone captain.
Jason Kerr: St Johnstone cup double-winning captain gets new skipper role
Sam McClelland suffered a serious injury against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone reveal Sam McClelland injury details after defender was stretchered off against Aberdeen
Lewis Neilson wins a header against Aberdeen.
Lewis Neilson names striker he believes will help St Johnstone become a 'front foot…
St Johnstone midfielder, Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone fans demand answers after Cammy MacPherson account shares Tommy Robinson documentary
42
Craig Levein was happy with some of the things he saw from his St Johnstone team against Aberdeen.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Importance of 'having a go', midfield concern, Matt Smith…

Conversation