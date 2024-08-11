GALLERY: Best photos as thousands take part in Dundee Kiltwalk 2024

Thousands of people turned out for the Dundee Kiltwalk 2024.

Fundraisers of all ages took part in the event on Sunday.

Both the 20-mile Mighty Stride and four-mile Wee Wander ended at Slessor Gardens.

The longer walk started at West Sands beach in St Andrews while the shorter Wee Wander began in Broughty Ferry.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the Dundee Kiltwalk 2024.