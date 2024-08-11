Dundee GALLERY: Best photos as thousands take part in Dundee Kiltwalk 2024 Fundraisers of all ages took part in the event on Sunday. Dundee Kiltwalk. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Ellidh Aitken & Heather Fowlie August 11 2024, 6:27pm August 11 2024, 6:27pm Share GALLERY: Best photos as thousands take part in Dundee Kiltwalk 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5052677/dundee-kiltwalk-2024-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands of people turned out for the Dundee Kiltwalk 2024. Fundraisers of all ages took part in the event on Sunday. Both the 20-mile Mighty Stride and four-mile Wee Wander ended at Slessor Gardens. The longer walk started at West Sands beach in St Andrews while the shorter Wee Wander began in Broughty Ferry. Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the Dundee Kiltwalk 2024. Dundee Kiltwalk. Lisa Coen, Debbie Munro, Greta Toehill, Shirley Walker and Helen Rennie, Guardbridge. The last batch of Kiltwalkers set off from West Sands, St Andrews. Team Maisie Kiltwalkers from Perth were raising funds for CHAS – Stephanie Reid’s (second left) is in the care of CHAS. Kiltwalkers make their way past the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews. Kiltwalkers make their way across the Gair Bridge, Guardbridge. A fantastic turnout for the kiltwalk. A beautifully sunny day for the walk! Kiltwalkers make their way past the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews. United in tartan, walking for change. Every step counts when it’s for charity. Kilted up and ready to conquer the miles! From start to finish, making every step matter. Kiltwalkers set off from West Sands, St Andrews. Walking with a purpose, making memories in every step. CR0Kiltwalkers reach the finish line, Slessor Gardens, Dundee. A group of Kiltwalkers supporting Sense Scotland reach the finish line. When your kilt matches your determination.
Conversation