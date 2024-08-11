GALLERY: Best photos as thousands take part in Dundee Kiltwalk 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

GALLERY: Best photos as thousands take part in Dundee Kiltwalk 2024

Fundraisers of all ages took part in the event on Sunday. 

Dundee Kiltwalk. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee Kiltwalk. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken & Heather Fowlie

Thousands of people turned out for the Dundee Kiltwalk 2024.

Both the 20-mile Mighty Stride and four-mile Wee Wander ended at Slessor Gardens.

The longer walk started at West Sands beach in St Andrews while the shorter Wee Wander began in Broughty Ferry.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the Dundee Kiltwalk 2024.

 

Dundee Kiltwalk.
Lisa Coen, Debbie Munro, Greta Toehill, Shirley Walker and Helen Rennie, Guardbridge.
The last batch of Kiltwalkers set off from West Sands, St Andrews.
Team Maisie Kiltwalkers from Perth were raising funds for CHAS – Stephanie Reid’s (second left) is in the care of CHAS.
Kiltwalkers make their way past the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews.
Kiltwalkers make their way across the Gair Bridge, Guardbridge.
A fantastic turnout for the kiltwalk.
A beautifully sunny day for the walk!
Kiltwalkers make their way past the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews.
United in tartan, walking for change.
Every step counts when it’s for charity.
Kilted up and ready to conquer the miles!
From start to finish, making every step matter.
Kiltwalkers set off from West Sands, St Andrews.
Walking with a purpose, making memories in every step.
CR0Kiltwalkers reach the finish line, Slessor Gardens, Dundee.
A group of Kiltwalkers supporting Sense Scotland reach the finish line.
When your kilt matches your determination.

Conversation