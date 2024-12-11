Dundee Planning Ahead: Reading Rooms restoration and Broughty Ferry school upgrades

The former Reading Rooms nightclub could be transformed into a boutique restaurant.

Plans have been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to carry out a major regeneration of the former library on Blackscroft and its surrounding area.

This will include the restoration and transformation of the former St Roque’s Library – most recently the Reading Rooms – into a restaurant with rooms in a rooftop extension.

The adjacent former Blackscroft Church building, which dates from the early 1990s, will also be converted into seven affordable apartments.

And 24 apartments will be built on a brownfield site to the east of the former church, featuring a central community courtyard and gardens.

Dundee businessman Derek Souter, and Blackscroft Property Company, who own the B-listed building, are behind the proposals.

Student accommodation plans

Meanwhile, a former Dundee care home may be converted into student accommodation.

St Margaret’s Home on Victoria Road shut down in March after almost 50 years in operation.

The Scottish Episcopal Church owned the building, which later went on the market.

Now, plans have been lodged to transform the building into a 36-bed student accommodation.

This will be split across two floors, with 14 bedrooms at ground level and 22 bedrooms and first floor level.

Communal lounges will be provided across both floors, with a large communal kitchen and associated dining facilities at ground floor level.

Broughty Ferry school upgrades

A Broughty Ferry primary school is in line for replacement windows.

The Eastern Primary School building, on Camperdown Street, was constructed in 1890.

Several timber windows have been identified as suffering from decay and deterioration to the point where remedial action is required.

This was first found in 2021 and a recent survey this year found that the deterioration has increased.

The plans will see 46 windows at the school replaced outside of term time.

Dundee High alterations

Dundee High are looking to carry out internal alterations to form a kitchen and servery.

The development proposes minimal internal alterations and no external alterations to

the historic building fabric.

Existing internal partitions will be carefully removed and existing suspended grid ceilings will be taken down within the classrooms and replaced with a new suspended grid ceiling.

The existing carpeted floor will be replaced with a luxury vinyl tile and vinyl safety floor finish.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Reading Rooms

Victoria Road care home

Eastern Primary School

Dundee High