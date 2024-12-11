Dundee Planning Ahead: Reading Rooms restoration and Broughty Ferry school upgrades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Reading Rooms restoration and Broughty Ferry school upgrades

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
The former Reading Rooms nightclub could be transformed. Image: DC Thomson.
The former Reading Rooms nightclub could be transformed into a boutique restaurant.

Plans have been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to carry out a major regeneration of the former library on Blackscroft and its surrounding area.

This will include the restoration and transformation of the former St Roque’s Library – most recently the Reading Rooms – into a restaurant with rooms in a rooftop extension.

regeneration of St Roques and Blackscroft
How the former Dundee Reading Rooms building could look. Image: Wilson Paul Architects.

The adjacent former Blackscroft Church building, which dates from the early 1990s, will also be converted into seven affordable apartments.

And 24 apartments will be built on a brownfield site to the east of the former church, featuring a central community courtyard and gardens.

Dundee businessman Derek Souter, and Blackscroft Property Company, who own the B-listed building, are behind the proposals.

Student accommodation plans

Meanwhile, a former Dundee care home may be converted into student accommodation.

St Margaret’s Home on Victoria Road shut down in March after almost 50 years in operation.

The Scottish Episcopal Church owned the building, which later went on the market.

General view of St Margaret's Home in Dundee
The former St Margaret’s Care Home in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Now, plans have been lodged to transform the building into a 36-bed student accommodation.

This will be split across two floors, with 14 bedrooms at ground level and 22 bedrooms and first floor level.

Communal lounges will be provided across both floors, with a large communal kitchen and associated dining facilities at ground floor level.

Broughty Ferry school upgrades

A Broughty Ferry primary school is in line for replacement windows.

The Eastern Primary School building, on Camperdown Street, was constructed in 1890.

Several timber windows have been identified as suffering from decay and deterioration to the point where remedial action is required.

NHS Tayside data breach at Eastern Primary School
Eastern Primary School. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

This was first found in 2021 and a recent survey this year found that the deterioration has increased.

The plans will see 46 windows at the school replaced outside of term time.

Dundee High alterations

Dundee High are looking to carry out internal alterations to form a kitchen and servery.

The development proposes minimal internal alterations and no external alterations to
the historic building fabric.

Existing internal partitions will be carefully removed and existing suspended grid ceilings will be taken down within the classrooms and replaced with a new suspended grid ceiling.

The existing carpeted floor will be replaced with a luxury vinyl tile and vinyl safety floor finish.

The High School of Dundee: Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications 

Reading Rooms 

Victoria Road care home 

Eastern Primary School 

Dundee High 

Conversation